Anyone who does not protect themselves now not only risks skin cancer

As early as April, the sun’s UV radiation can be so intense that there is a risk of skin and eye damage. High temperatures also put a strain on the circulatory system. What needs to be done now is described by the professional association for energy, textiles, electronics and media products (BG ETEM) in the current issue of their magazine “etem”.

When the sun is shining and the temperatures are rising, that’s a nice thing to do after the dark winter months. However, too much sun and heat can be harmful – especially when people work outdoors.

Companies are required to assess the relevant hazards and take action. Technical and organizational measures have priority over personal protective measures. The important thing is that the measures are only effective if employees pull together.

Technical Aids

Equip work areas with umbrellas, awnings or tents.

Provide shelter for breaks in the shade.

Equip construction machines with air conditioning systems.

work organization

Inform employees about the dangers of UV radiation and the possibility of predicting UV radiation that causes sunburn (UV index), for example through apps.

Do as much as possible in the shade or indoors.

If possible, do not work outdoors in the middle of the day, rather early in the morning or late in the afternoon.

If you work outdoors for a long time, arrange for shift changes.

Offer employees with intensive exposure to natural UV radiation (e.g. regularly more than an hour when the sun is high in the sky) preventive occupational medicine.

Clothing

Provide body-covering clothing made of cooling materials.

Have suitable headgear with neck and ear protection or wide-brimmed hats ready and ensure that employees wear them.

Protect your eyes with sun glasses or have sunglasses handy.

Further measures

Provide sufficient drinks (especially water).

Use UV protection for uncovered parts of the body (face, hands) with a high sun protection factor (SPF) – at least SPF 30, preferably SPF 50+

Arrange first aid in case of heat stroke.

Background BG ETEM

The BG ETEM is the statutory accident insurance for 4.3 million employees in a good 224,000 member companies. It takes care of occupational safety and health protection in the member companies as well as rehabilitation and compensation for work accidents and occupational diseases. On behalf of its member companies, the BG ETEM assumes liability for the health consequences of work accidents and occupational diseases towards the employees and also releases them from liability among themselves.

Employers’ liability insurance association for energy, textiles and electrical media products

head office

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 130

50968 Köln

www.bgetem.de

