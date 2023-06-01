Anyone who is young and has diabetes benefits from a visit to the ophthalmologist

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is the leading cause of blindness in type 2 diabetes. At the same time, there is a worldwide increase in the number of cases of pediatric type 2 diabetes (T2D). This increases the lifetime risk of developing DR and progressing to blindness if diabetic retinopathy goes unrecognized and untreated.

Systematic review and meta-analysis: Incidence of diabetic retinopathy in children with T2D

In a systematic review and meta-analysis, the global prevalence of DR in pediatric patients with T2D was examined. In addition, the Canadian authors evaluated current diagnostic assessment methods and identified associations between diabetes duration, gender, ethnicity, age, or comorbidities such as obesity and hypertension with the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy.

Significant increase in DR prevalence 5 years after T2D diagnosis

The 27 studies included in the pooled analysis enrolled a total of 5,924 patients ranging in age from 6.5 to 21.0 years at diagnosis of T2D. The overall prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in pediatric T2D was 6.99% (95% confidence interval, CI: 3.75% – 11.00%; inconsistency index, I 2 = 95%; 615 patients). The prevalence increased over time and was 28.14% (95% CI: 12.84% – 46.45%; I 2 = 96%). Based on only 2 studies, an association of DR prevalence with the following factors was seen:

Alter: p < 0,001; 15 Patienten

Duration of diabetes: p=0.02; 13 patients

Hypertension prevalence: p = 0.03; 17 patients

No significant associations were found with regard to gender, ethnicity or obesity.

DR screening recommended but not routinely followed

Although current Canadian pediatric T2D clinical practice guidelines recommend regular screening for diabetic retinopathy at baseline and annually thereafter, the authors say this is not routinely followed: only 22% to 54% of pediatric patients with T2D undergo screening Eye examination with dilated pupils, the authors report. According to the current study situation, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy differed between fundoscopy and stereoscopic 7-field fundus photography:

Fundoscopies: 0.47%; 95% CI: 0% – 3.30%; AND 2 = 0%; 5 studies

= 0%; 5 studies Stereoskopische 7-Feld-Fundusfotografie: 13.55%; 95% IC: 5.43% – 24.29%; AND 2 = 92%; 4 studies

The authors conclude that fundoscopy is less sensitive for DR detection than stereoscopic 7-field fundus photography.

Young diabetic patients would benefit from annual fundus photography

Data suggest that approximately 1 in 14 children and adolescents with T2D will develop diabetic retinopathy within a few years of T2D diagnosis. The magnitude of DR prevalence in this population, and the fact that prevalence increases rapidly with duration of diabetes, supports the recommendations for regular and consistent retinopathy screening with fundus photography from diagnosis. The authors emphasize that this is currently the best assessment method for early detection of DR in pediatric patients and can help preserve vision and quality of life in young patients and improve long-term outcomes.

© All rights: DeutschesGesundheitsPortal / HealthCom

Author: Cioana M, Deng J, Nadarajah A, et al.: Global Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy in Pediatric Type 2 Diabetes: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. JAMA Netw Open. 2023 Mar 1;6(3):e231887. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.1887. PMID: 36930156; PMCID: PMC10024209

Foto: Pexels/ Pexen Design