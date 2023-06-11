“Anything could have happened, well done Italy” – breaking latest news

He just won the Champions League. On the sidelines, chatting about football with Alex Del Piero, as if they were sitting at a chiringuito on the beach, Pep Guardiola gives a little lesson to everyone. Not so much for what we saw on the pitch, where his Manchester City didn’t enchant for once, and indeed Pippo Inzaghi’s team seemed better, but for how he managed the euphoria afterward. It is his third Champions League, the first in the history of the Citizens. Â«I’m happy, I still have to metabolise. I have the peace of mind knowing that anything could happen, Lukaku could score and we went to extra time, we could double with Foden and win more comfortably: a game like this is like a coin toss, which is why I always say it’s the championship where you can see your strength, the Champions League is like this, heads or tails… Two years ago I lost, everything seemed wrong, now everything seems perfect, yet we could have lost».