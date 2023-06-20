AOK Board of Directors calls for sustainable structural reforms and permanently stable cash finances

Dortmund – 20.06.2023

Positive annual accounts for 2022 – AOK NordWest remains on course for growth

The AOK NordWest is continuing its successful business policy with more growth: A total of 82,855 new members decided in favor of the market leader in Westphalia-Lippe and Schleswig-Holstein last year. The 2022 financial year ended with a positive accounting result of EUR 5.2 million. This was determined today by the AOK Board of Directors at its meeting in Dortmund. The budget volume of AOK NordWest was around 11.9 billion euros in 2022. The AOK board of directors expressed clear criticism of the traffic light coalition. “We urgently need clarity about how statutory health insurance (GKV) should be financed in the long term. The federal government must finally show its colors and put its announced proposals for stable, reliable and solidarity-based financing of the statutory health insurance on the table,” says Johannes Hess, alternating chairman of the AOK board of directors and employer representative.

In the opinion of the AOK board of directors, the financial imbalance of the GKV is due to a failed health policy of the past two decades. “The traffic light must finally initiate the U-turn and ensure that expenditure and revenue development come back into balance,” says Hess. So far, the contributors and employers have had to foot the bill for the additional expenditure prescribed by law, for example by increasing the additional contributions, accessing the cash reserves and withdrawing reserves from the health fund. “This did not solve the considerable financing problems of the GKV, but only postponed them again and again. This has to come to an end,” he says Lutz Schäffer, alternating chairman of the AOK board of directors and representative of insured persons. Because next year at the latest, a significant structural deficit in the statutory health insurance system is to be expected again, when the federal subsidies, which have been increased once this year, end.

Dynamic tax subsidy for non-insurance benefits

In the opinion of the AOK board of directors, it is overdue for the federal government to finally adequately finance non-insurance benefits. In particular, the flat-rate contributions for recipients of citizen’s income must be raised to a level that covers costs. The health insurance companies currently receive a monthly flat rate of 114.14 euros for every citizen benefit recipient. However, this is only a third of the actual power requirement. Overall, the contributors to the GKV would be relieved of almost ten billion euros per year if the federal government were to pay adequate contributions for this group of people. “The contributors must finally be freed from such non-insurance burdens,” says Hess.

But from the point of view of the AOK Board of Directors, that alone will not be enough for permanently stable GKV finances. “Politicians are also required to vigorously advance the planned and urgently needed structural reforms in the healthcare system. Above all, we are thinking of a future-oriented hospital landscape and emergency care as well as the entry into a cross-sector care design. The existing over-, under- and incorrect care in the health care system must finally be reduced,” says Schäffer.

Positive membership development: 83,000 new members

Despite the financial crisis in the statutory health insurance system caused by politics, the AOK NordWest remains on course for growth: almost 83,000 new members opted for the largest statutory health insurance company in Westphalia-Lippe and Schleswig-Holstein last year. AOK CEO Tom Ackermann announced that AOK NordWest will continue to offer its policyholders an attractive price-performance ratio with many additional services and exclusive additional services within the 500 euro health budget, customer-oriented service and innovative forms of care. “We will also continue to expand our digital communication channels and create modern solutions for fast, mobile communication,” says Ackermann.

Benefit expenditure increased again in 2022

Overall, AOK NordWest’s benefit expenditure per insured person in 2022 increased by 4.51 percent compared to the previous year. Hospital treatment remains the largest block of expenditure at around 4.02 billion euros. This is followed by spending on pharmaceuticals at 1.86 billion euros and outpatient medical treatment at 1.72 billion euros. The budget volume of AOK NordWest was around 11.9 billion euros in 2022.

AOK NorthWest in profile

AOK NordWest, based in Dortmund, is one of the ten largest statutory health insurance companies in Germany. More than 7,100 employees advise around 2.9 million insured persons in the 86 AOK customer centers, 2.3 million of them in Westphalia-Lippe and almost 600,000 in Schleswig-Holstein. The budget volume amounts to 11.9 billion euros. More than 95 percent of the planned expenses are invested directly in the health of the insured.

