AOK Health Atlas: Almost a third of the population in Schleswig-Holstein suffers from back pain

Monday, November 20, 2023, 2:25 p.m

As – 20.11.2023

Big regional differences in the country – AOK starts a campaign for more exercise in everyday life

Back pain is widespread in Schleswig-Holstein and is one of the most important widespread diseases. A total of 844,000 people received medical treatment in 2021, which corresponds to 28.9 percent and therefore almost a third of the population. However, there are clear differences between the regions. This emerges from the new ‘AOK Health Atlas for Back Pain’ from the AOK Scientific Institute (WIdO), which makes the regional distribution of back pain transparent for the first time. “Regular physical activity has been proven to help prevent back pain. But in everyday life, most people have problems with implementation,” says Tom Ackermann, CEO of AOK NordWest, at the presentation of the evaluation in Kiel. The AOK wants to give people inspiration for an active everyday life with its new umbrella campaign ‘Just 21 minutes of exercise a day can help’.

Significant regional differences

The AOK Health Atlas shows clear differences in the frequency of back pain between the districts and independent cities in Schleswig-Holstein: While in Kiel 25.5 percent of residents were treated by a doctor for back pain, the proportion in the Dithmarschen district was 33. 6 percent. Compared to other federal states, the proportion of people treated for back pain in Schleswig-Holstein is 28.9 percent, well below the national average of 31.4 percent.

The frequency of illness increases with age – women are more affected

Children and young people are already receiving medical treatment for back pain. The frequency of the disease increases significantly with increasing age. Women are more affected than men in almost all age groups. At the age of 75, every second woman seeks medical treatment for back pain. However, younger working-age adults are also affected. Between the ages of 30 and 34, 25.9 percent of women and 22.2 percent of men are diagnosed with back pain. “Back pain is one of the biggest health problems – also in Schleswig-Holstein. They are largely responsible for medical and social services and cause enormous economic costs,” says Ackermann.

Big burden on the economy

Last year alone, according to medical cost statistics, a total of 11.6 billion euros nationwide, or 2.8 percent of medical costs, were due to back problems. These caused the equivalent of 96.7 million days of incapacity for work among the 34.4 million employees in Germany who are subject to social insurance contributions. The production downtime costs due to days missed due to back pain amounted to 12.4 billion euros in 2022. “In view of the increasingly aging workforce, risk and protective factors that are associated with the development or chronicity of back pain should be addressed as early as possible,” says Ackermann. AOK NordWest supports companies in the state by establishing tailor-made company health management.

Risk factors for back pain

In addition to age, various risk factors are known for the development or chronicity of non-specific back pain. According to the ‘National Care Guideline (NVL) for non-specific back pain’, this often also includes psychosocial factors such as depression, stress or pronounced protective behavior in the event of pain. But job-related factors such as strong physical strain, one-sided posture, dissatisfaction at work, conflicts or bullying are also included. Other risk factors include smoking, poor physical fitness, alcohol consumption and obesity.

Regions with many obese people are more affected

The AOK Health Atlas therefore also examined connections between medically documented obesity and back pain. The analysis confirms the connections known from the scientific literature, according to which more people are affected by back pain in regions with a high proportion of obese people. This affects the districts of Dithmarschen, Steinburg and the cities of Neumünster and Lübeck.

Back pain is more common in regions with material and social disadvantage

The AOK Health Atlas has also analyzed that materially and socially disadvantaged people (deprivation) suffer from back pain more often than people with a high social status. This affects the districts of Dithmarschen, Ostholstein, Steinburg, Plön and the cities of Lübeck and Neumünster.

Relationship between back pain and depression

There is also a connection between depression and the frequency of back pain. According to this, more people are affected by back pain in regions with a high proportion of depressed people. This particularly applies to the two districts of Dithmarschen, Steinburg and the city of Neumünster.

Prevent back pain with exercise

“Sitting in the same position for long periods of time and other unfavorable workplace conditions as well as long-term heavy physical strain, such as in caring professions, put massive strain on the back. For many people, their first reaction to back pain is to lie in bed and wait for it to get better. But in many cases such protection only weakens the muscles even further and patients easily end up in a vicious circle of pain, tension and protective posture,” says Ackermann. The best evidence for effective prevention measures against back pain therefore lies in regular physical activity, which has been proven to prevent the development and chronification of back pain.

forsa survey: The North is in a movement dilemma

But what is the current level of motivation among people in Schleswig-Holstein for more exercise in everyday life? A representative forsa survey commissioned by the AOK has shown that the north is in a movement dilemma. “More than half of the population is aware that they don’t exercise enough. But there is still a lot of room for improvement when it comes to implementation,” says AOK boss Ackermann. A lack of time (54 percent), a lack of desire and little motivation (45 percent) prevent many from making their everyday lives more active.

AOK umbrella campaign offers concrete solutions for an active everyday life

The new AOK umbrella campaign is based on the motto ‘Those who move more live longer – just 21 minutes of exercise a day help’, which is based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO). “We want to raise more awareness about the issue of lack of exercise and offer tips for an active everyday life,” says Ackermann. Further information is available on the Internet at www.aok.de/21minuten with a link to AOK NordWest’s individual offers such as the AOK health program with online courses, on-site exercise courses or individual exercise advice. Digital health applications (DIGAs) such as apps for back pain also help with self-management.

