AOK NordWest continues its successful business policy with 57,000 new members and stable contributions

Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m

AOK board of directors calls for sustainable reforms in the healthcare system

Dortmund – AOK NordWest is continuing its successful business policy with stable finances and more growth: 57,000 new members decided to join the largest statutory health insurance company in Westphalia-Lippe and Schleswig-Holstein this year alone. Today, the voluntary AOK Board of Directors approved a new record budget for 2024 with around 13.2 billion euros. “Despite significantly rising healthcare costs, we have managed to keep the additional contribution stable next year through successful financial management,” says Johannes Heß, alternating AOK board chairman and employer representative. Heß called on the traffic light coalition to ensure long-term stable cash finances and to finally get the announced structural reforms in the healthcare system off the ground. In addition to the stalled hospital reform, these include, above all, the reform of emergency care and the rescue service. These are urgently needed in order to use the scarce means and resources in the healthcare system more efficiently.

Stable contributions

The approximately 2.96 million insured people of AOK NordWest can be happy: The AOK Board of Directors unanimously decided that the general overall contribution rate of AOK NordWest will remain unchanged at 16.49 percent from January 1, 2024. This consists of the general contribution rate of 14.6 percent that applies to all statutory health insurance companies nationwide and the individual additional contribution rate of 1.89 percent.

The traffic light coalition must ensure clear conditions

Lutz Schäffer, alternating AOK board chairman and insured representative, took a hard stance against federal politics. “The traffic light coalition is urgently required to bring the development of expenditure and income back into balance. In principle there is enough money in the system. But we have an efficiency, distribution and productivity problem. This must finally be solved,” said Schäffer. To achieve this, sector boundaries must be overcome and the interests of individual service providers must no longer be served by politics.

The federal government must finance non-insurance services to cover costs

Johannes Heß also called for reform proposals for stable, reliable and solidarity-based financing of statutory health insurance (GKV): “We need clarity about how much tax money should be used regularly and permanently to cover non-insurance benefits. These must no longer be financed via the statutory health insurance and thus by the insured persons and employers who pay contributions.” In particular, in Heß’s opinion, the traffic light must finally fulfill its promise from the coalition agreement and increase the flat rate contributions for those receiving citizen’s benefit to a level that covers costs. Overall, this would reduce the burden on GKV contributors by almost ten billion euros per year.

Still attractive price-performance ratio

AOK CEO Tom Ackermann emphasized that AOK NordWest, with its stable contributions and the many exclusive additional services within the 500 euro health budget, remains attractive for everyone with statutory health insurance. “We continue to guarantee our insured persons personal service on site and modern solutions for fast and mobile customer communication,” says Ackermann.

AOK NordWest in profile

AOK NordWest, based in Dortmund, is one of the ten largest statutory health insurance companies in Germany. The approximately 7,000 employees advise over 2.9 million insured people in the 86 AOK customer centers, of which 2.3 million are in Westphalia-Lippe and almost 600,000 in Schleswig-Holstein. The budget volume amounts to around 13.2 billion euros. Over 95 percent of the planned expenditure will be invested directly in the health of the insured.