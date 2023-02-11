On May 26, 2022 the keyboardist, founding member and Depeche Mode spokesperson, Andy Fletcherdied at age 60 of an aortic dissection. What is it about exactly? As “The MSD Manual” explains, aortic dissection is a disease that is often fatal, in which the layer of the aortic wall tears, separating from the middle layer of the wall itself, usually caused by the deterioration of the latter caused by thehypertension arterial.

The medical portal (patient version), illustrates that “When the aortic layer is torn, blood can enter the laceration, separating (dissecting) the middle layer of the wall from the still intact outer layer. As a result, a new and false channel forms in the wall of the aorta. Aortic dissections are 3 times more common in men and are more common in people of African descent (particularly African Americans) and less common in Asians. About three-quarters of aortic dissection cases occur in people aged 40-70..

AORTIC DISSECTION, WHAT IS ANDY FLETCHER’S DISEASE OF DEPECHE MODE?

The most common cause of aortic dissection is “the deterioration of the arterial walls due to chronic arterial hypertension. More than two-thirds of people who experience an aortic dissection suffer from hypertension”. In addition, the less common causes of aortic dissection are: inherited connective tissue disorders, especially the Marfan syndrome and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; congenital anomalies of the heart and blood vessels, such as coarctation (narrowing) of the aorta, patent ductus arteriosus and aortic valve defects; arteriosclerosis; trauma due to a road accident or fall with a violent blow to the chest: aging, which can cause deterioration of the arterial wall.

What are the most characteristic symptoms? “Over 90% of people with an aortic dissection experience pain, usually sudden, stabbing and often described as tearing or shooting. Some people may pass out from the pain. Usually, the pain is felt in the chest, but often also in the back, between the shoulders. Pain frequently occurs along the route of dissection as the dissection progresses along the aorta. Therefore, people may experience abdominal pain or low back pain if the mesenteric arteries, which supply the intestines, are blocked.”. Imaging tests such as CT angiography, magnetic resonance angiography, or transesophageal echocardiography can help diagnose aortic dissection.

