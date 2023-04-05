news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AOSTA, 05 APR – From 1 January to 15 March 7,843 people went to the emergency room of the Umberto Parini hospital in Aosta. Of these, 1,974 were white codes, 5,065 green, 974 yellow and 130 red. In total, 657 people voluntarily left the emergency room without being examined. In December 3,198 people went to the emergency room and 217 voluntary removals. The data was provided by the health councilor, Carlo Marzi, in response to an interpellation from the PCP group. From December to March 15, the number of closed hospital beds increased from 40 to 51 and the waiting time in the emergency room increased from 7 hours to 7 hours and 45 minutes. “Compared to December, the situation has worsened,” said Marzi.



For the commissioner to solve the problem of overcrowding in the emergency room it is necessary “to work on strengthening the territory: general practitioners are needed: the problem has now been reduced because we have gone from 6,000 uncovered people to less than 350”. In her reply, councilor Erika Guichardaz also mentioned the token doctors “whose excessive use in the emergency room does not help”. (HANDLE).

