Aperitif and diet? It can be done! Here’s what to choose to not gain weight

If you’re on a diet but occasionally feel like a nice aperitif, there’s a way to do it without gaining weight. Here’s what you need to choose

Maintaining a healthy weight is very important to overall health. Try to eat in a balanced way and practicing physical activity on a constant basis are the two secrets for a healthy life: however, if for any reason the straight path has been abandoned, ending up accumulating weight, a diet can be remedied. If you find yourself in this situation and, despite good nutrition, every now and then you feel like an aperitifhere’s what you need to do.

First of all, it is essential to underline that, in case of need, it is advisable to consult a nutritionist or a dietician for weight loss: doing it yourself, in fact, exposes you to the risk of an unbalanced and incorrect diet for your needs. Contacting an expert is the first step in taking your health back into your own hands: however, if every now and then you feel like enjoy an aperitif with friendsthere is a way to enjoy it in serenity.

Aperitif and diet, how to reconcile them: choose these foods

When you are following a diet aimed at weight loss, you usually have nutrition full of fruit and vegetables. Precisely these are perfect foods for an aperitif: prepare some sticks of raw carrots, celery and fennel and nibble them while enjoying a virgin mojito or any drink you like!

A perfect sauce to accompany raw vegetables is hummus, which is very easy to prepare and quick by combining extra virgin olive oil, cooked chickpeas, salt and pepper. You can prepare it at home or buy it ready-made and use it as if it were mayonnaise: it will make your vegetables creamier and more palatable.

For a fresh and perfect aperitif even for those on a diet, they can be prepared some skewers made with vegetables and cheese thin. Try with Greek feta cheese, for example, or with stracchino cheese alternated with grilled zucchini: although they won’t be as tasty as pizzas or focaccias, they will satisfy the desire for an aperitif even for those on a diet. Prepare them for yourself or for those who are following a controlled diet but make a few more: we are sure that, even those who don’t need them, will be attracted to them and start stealing them from under your eyes!