from Anna Mop

Avoid drinks that are high in alcohol and sugar and balance carbohydrates with vegetables and proteins. The risk? That it is more caloric than dinner

Summer is the queen season of appetizers: after work, after a day on the beach or a walk in the mountains, it is a moment of relaxation which, at least in its etymological origin, has the role of “opening”, “stimulating” the appetite. «Today the aperitif has turned into a substitute for a dinner which, however, can lead to the trap of consuming a lot more calories than those of a normal meal ”, explains Laura Rossi, nutritionist and researcher at the Council for Research in Agriculture and the analysis of the agricultural economy (CREA Alimenti e Nutrrizione).

How to make this date healthy?



“When it comes to drinking, the most common mistake is the consumption of high-content beverages alcohol and sugar. In fact, cocktails often contain syrups rich in fructose which from a metabolic point of view puts a strain on the liver also because it is not combined with fiber as it happens when it is found in fruit. Better a soft drink, in which it is true that there is still sugar, but alcohol is absent. If, on the other hand, you do not want to give up something alcoholic, it is preferable to opt for low-alcohol products: a glass of wine or a small beer. Obviously the choice also depends on how many times you go for an aperitif ».

Is there a recommended frequency?



"Frequency occasional, but if you learn to choose well, and follow a varied and balanced diet every day, you can have an aperitif three times a week: once you order an alcoholic drink and the other a light alternative such as tomato juice natural or lightly seasoned or a centrifuge of fruit and vegetables, such as carrot and apple. In this way the presence of vitamins and minerals is exploited and there is a lower caloric impact compared to a classic cocktail ».

The best combinations with food?



«The aperitifs that offer only seasoned pasta, canapés, pizzas, focaccias, peanuts and chips are formulas with a high content of carbohydrates, fats and salt and therefore enemies of the line (you can reach 700 kcal without realizing it) and health. Let’s enjoy the aperitif by filling the plate in a balanced way. We add proteins and fats to the carbohydrates by choosing the tomato and mozzarella skewer, the chickpea hummus, the diced omelette. Raw vegetables, grilled or in the form of caponata: reduce the glycemic impact. With a single dish like this the calories drop to 4-500. Cold cuts should be limited because the salt and fat load is high. From the scientific literature it emerges very clearly how exaggeration with carbohydrates, fats, salt, alcohol and sugar can predispose to chronic-degenerative diseases: cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, insulin resistance, hepatic steatosis, obesity, metabolic syndrome and some forms of cancer “. It is therefore worth being careful with aperitifs as well.

To know I pop cornwithout the addition of butter, sugar or salt, they are a whim recommended because it is steamed and not fried wheat. A small handful of unsalted nuts (without exaggerating), such as walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, “dampens” the glycemic impact. A spice such as oregano, which contains antioxidants, can be added to the natural, unseasoned tomato juice.