The 14th season of “APEX Legends” “Hunting Lock” has been officially updated and installed yesterday (9), and the youngest hero “Vantage” has also officially appeared, although not every player is interested Try, but a new bug in the game forces you to try out the new hero:Because you may hit halfway, your hero may become Vantage。

According to player reports from all over the world, many players who played in the new season began to encounter the “Vantage Possession” bug. Some players suddenly found that their skill set became a Vantage skill in the process of playing Corruption. Not only With more echo repositioning jumping skills, even Da Jue has been replaced by Vantage’s sniper rifle.

And such a situation does not only happen to Corruption, it is currently known that other characters such as Watson, Valkyrie and other characters may be possessed by Vantage, and many of the bugs reported so far are that there are team members. It will only trigger if you choose Vantage.

In addition to Vantage possession, there is another bug that will make the player’s character appearance become Vantage. For example, Reddit player YOURdudeRISHU watched his Octane teammates look like Vantage with his own eyes, but he still kept his original appearance. Octane skills.

Since it is still a revision at the beginning of the season, it is often when players assist Respawn in catching bugs. Perhaps the bug will be corrected in the near future. Relatively speaking, players who want to experience a team with two Vantage may be taking advantage of it now. experienced.

It is worth mentioning that the topic of change of related heroes at the beginning of the season is not only Vantage, Newcastle has just obtained the passive skill movement bonus BUFF of “Healing the Wounded”, but at present S14 has been played with new tricks, pulling people Not only is the speed very strange, but it can even accelerate through the slope, and it can jump on the way to pull people, and even make “Tap Strafe”…

In any case, until Respawn is fixed, players may be facing a less stable environment for a while.

Apex Legends Season 14 “Hunt Locked” launches August 9th on Origin and Steam on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC Please refer to the official website of EA for Apex Legends.