Respawn Studio drastically overhauled the rules of the 13th season “Salvation Hero” points competition in May this year, the purpose is to hope that players will use “Play for the Team” and “Play for the Win” to win the Rank points card battle , After a whole season, the rate of players above S12 Platinum level has dropped significantly.

According to the official update announcement, in addition to stating that the entry fee for all sections of the S14 points competition is +5, it also further compares the player data of the S13 and S12 points competitions for 10 hours (statistics until August 2), the S13 season light is In the first half of the season, the ratio of platinum medals was nearly 25% less than that of S12 (14.60%: 39.52%), and the number of diamonds and masters was significantly more elite than that of S12.

The most obvious is that in S12, regardless of the second half of the season, the number of bronze medalists was almost 0%, and after the loss of the “class protection” system in S13, the ratio of silver and gold players increased significantly; in the second half of S13, only 8.05% of players made diamonds. , 0.45% is promoted to master, which is significantly different from the distribution of 23.56% diamond players and 3.87% master players in the previous season, and it also highlights that the long-standing controversy in the player community seems to have taken a new turn.

In addition to the seasonal changes, the weapons that players care about have also been adjusted. For example, “EVA-8” increases the rate of fire, the number of projectiles fired in a single shot -1, but increases the damage caused by each projectile; “Wingman” uses sniper ammunition instead, ” Spitfire” instead uses light ammo, while the Electric Rifle benefits from the change in the number of sniper cartridges (24/12 → 28/14), and your Spitfire can shoot 2 more rounds in a set of bullets.

In other aspects, it is either to adjust the recoil or to remove or add accessories to adjust the balance. For example, the “30-30” accessory Dual Loader is built-in, the “Mastiff” accessory Dual Loader is removed, and the “Sentinel” accessory Deadeye’s Tempo is built-in .

The more important equipment changes are that the damage of Arc Star has been revised down and the angle of rotation slow has been removed. The large shield battery, medical box, and Phoenix healing bag can carry +1. Knock down the shield” is determinedRemoved self-resurrection effectthe scene in the video below may be dead.

pls remove gold knockdown pic.twitter.com/wvRmOjXdqL — Xonk (@xonk_218) May 29, 2022

The last popular hero “Valkyrie” was weakened in S14, for example, the acceleration kinetic energy of the “vertical take-off and landing jet” was reduced by 8%, the fuel consumption was increased by 33%, and the “slow damage” +20% when using passive flight; ” The steering and aiming slowing effect of Missile Skyfall has been removed, and the slowing effect has been adjusted from 2.5 to 2.0 seconds, and the missile explosion range has also been changed from 175 to 125. The height of “Skyfall” has been reduced by 25%. 5.5 → 5.0 seconds.

For more information on the revision, please refer to the official website of “Apex Heroes” EA.

Apex Legends Season 14, Hunt and Lock, launches August 9 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Origin and Steam.