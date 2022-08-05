Respawn Studios has officially revealed the skills information of the new “Hunt and Lock” hero “Vantage” in “Apex Legends” (Apex Legends) Season 14, she is a reconnaissance, auxiliary displacement, and a sniper rifle.

In the “Apex Heroes” game, mobility means that the player has more room to advance and retreat, and Vantage’s “Echo Relocation” is to call a bat named Echo (which cannot be damaged or killed) to locate, Then use two jumps to fly to the Echo.

The passive meter “observation eyepiece” can conduct detection without holding a weapon or through a weapon magnifier, and has a ballistic indicator to show where the bullet falls.

The big trick “Sniper Target” is to take out her fierce sniper rifle. The weapon will charge up to increase bullets over time, with a maximum limit of 5 rounds, and the damage hit is 100 damage. When the weapon is activated, it can mark 10 nearby enemies for the team. Seconds, all teammates hit the marked enemy can gain additional damage.

The above-mentioned capabilities bring Vantage the mobility of first-hand detection and advance and retreat, and also make “Apex Heroes” gradually become a battle royale game that no one can hide.

Apex Legends Season 14, Hunt and Lock, launches August 9 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Origin and Steam.