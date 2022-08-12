Home Health Apex Legends has set its new historical Steam player count
EA and Respawn have done a great job with Apex Legends over the years and continue to grow the game with interesting new characters, content and updates. And this approach to live-service development for games seems to have paid off with the recent and most recent season of Hunted’s debut, where the battle royale game hit a new peak of players on Steam.

As shown on Steam Charts, on Wednesday, August 10th, the game had 510,286 players on Steam, the most ever recorded for this version of the game. While it should be noted that Apex Legends has seen significant growth for some time now, the number of players is enough to make the game eighth on Steam’s all-time concurrent player list, behind very popular titles like PUBG: Battlegrounds , Lost Ark, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Elden Ring, New World, and Cyberpunk 2077.

As Apex Legends continues to record concurrent players in the low 300,000s, we’ll have to see if this peak can be beaten again anytime soon.

Have you watched the new season of Battle Royale?

