Aphrodisiac: This is how foods increase libido

Not only a contemplative get-together can get the mood crackling: The food that ends up on the table at dinner can also help romance get going.

“Love goes through the stomach” is not just a banal proverb. After all, cooking and enjoying together is one of the most popular dating programs. Especially when you conjure up an aphrodisiac meal with the right ingredients. Here is a small selection of sensual delicacies that will stimulate you and make you want more.

Oysters boost testosterone

Even in ancient Rome it was known that oysters are a real libido booster. Casanova probably also loved this secret trick for more stamina. The beguiling mixture of zinc, protein, phosphorus as well as vitamin B12 and vitamin D is found not only in oysters, but also in beluga caviar and scallops. The miracle drug zinc also promotes the production of the sex hormone testosterone.

Chili brings heat

When it comes to love fire, chili is hard to beat! The hot spice contains euphoric alkaloids that stimulate the metabolism and thus increase desire and physical well-being. If you don’t have any chili on hand, you can use cayenne pepper for the same effect.

Orgasm thanks to ginger

Ginger is known as a miracle cure for colds, but the root can do much more. It increases blood flow to the pelvic floor, which in turn stimulates the desire for sex. Women in particular are said to reach orgasm even faster with ginger. In order for its effect to develop optimally, ginger should ideally be freshly prepared.

Nutmeg as a pleasure maker

Nutmeg was already being used as a kind of intoxicant in Europe in the 16th century. The spice was added to milk and wine to make a love potion. Today it is also known where nutmeg gets its intoxicating effect from: the main active ingredient, myristicin, is responsible for stimulating desire.

Alcohol lightens the mood

As is well known, alcohol (in moderation) can also be a real aphrodisiac. It gives the libido a boost, the pleasure centers in the diencephalon are activated and inhibitions fall more quickly. A sparkling glass of sparkling wine or champagne is particularly suitable. The sparkling liquid has the pleasant side effect of stimulating the nerves in the mouth and on the tongue.

Celery turns women’s heads

To this day it is not possible to explain exactly why celery has always been considered a very effective love vegetable. Assumptions indicate that the butyl phthalide contained in the tuber is partly responsible, because it makes you wonderfully relaxed. Celery also contains the male sex attractant androstenol, which is also found in sweat. This should not only increase potency, it should also make women pretty hot.

Truffle increases attraction

The truffle is not only precious because of its exquisite taste, it can also have a positive effect on your love life. The mushroom contains the so-called female attractant androsterone. This is probably also the reason why mainly female pigs sniff out the noble fungus. And human women are also magically attracted to the smell of the truffle.

Fertility thanks to pomegranate

The pomegranate is considered the symbol of the Greek goddess of fertility, Aphrodite. Due to the important minerals and vitamins contained in the juicy kernels, it is even said to have a cell-rejuvenating effect. Eating pomegranate increases testosterone levels in both men and women, thereby increasing sex drive.

Enjoy rosemary like Aphrodite

Rosemary is also directly associated with the goddess Aphrodite, as the herb has several sensation-enhancing effects: rosemary stimulates circulation and blood flow, it stimulates skin sensitivity and the exciting and extraordinary scent activates the taste buds in the mouth.

Chocolate has a stimulating effect

If you want to be happy, you have to eat chocolate. This is partly due to the substance phenylethylamine, which triggers a similar euphoria in the body as ecstasy. If you want to achieve a lust-enhancing effect from this alone, you have to eat a lot of chocolate. But the tenderly melting temptation on the tongue paired with a positive feeling can definitely have a stimulating effect.

Romantic energy from figs

The fig alone stimulates by its appearance. The ancient Greeks already valued the sweet fruit as an aphrodisiac. Not only is its sweetness considered sensual, but its high content of phosphorus, calcium and iron makes it a perfect source of energy.