Although there are many highly praised open-world multiplayer survival games such as “Rust” and “Ark: Survival Evolved” on the market, with the evolution of the times, the survival shooting market will always welcome new works. “Rooted” released at this year’s Gamescom exhibition is the new challenger.

“Rooted” is a multiplayer survival sandbox game developed by the Headlight Studio team. The game was exposed and launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding earlier this year. It has received more than 100,000 wishlists on the Steam platform, although players who love survival games I can think of the content of this game, but the performance of “Rooted” developed with the UE5 engine itself is really amazing.

Working on the physical constraints so that the heroes of our coop survival can hang on to their backpacks with tools and weapons to discover the open world!

What do you think of it? 🙌#survival #OpenWorld #indiegame #indiegamedev #gamedev #ue5 #gamedevelopment #madewithunreal pic.twitter.com/P1ZUWM4iod — Rooted | At #FutureGameShow August 24! (@RootedTheGame) March 15, 2022

According to foreign media, the environmental design of “Rooted” is based on the inspiration of “The Last Survivor”. The background is set in 2100. The human world has experienced a disaster of bacterial biochemical weapons that led to the end of civilization, and players are the survivors. Build your own camp in a free open world environment and survive against many external threats.

Needless to say, the gameplay elements of “Rooted” can be seen in other survival masterpieces, such as base construction techniques, material collection and ruin exploration, and exciting multiplayer connection PvP elements.

It is worth mentioning that although the world of “Rooted” has high-rise cities or rural suburbs, the enemies of this world do not have monsters like zombies. The biggest enemies are still humans, wild animals and drones that match the setting of the game era. .

According to the fundraising page, “Rooted” is still in an early development state, and the game is not expected to enter the closed beta until Q4 2023, in other words, the release date will not be until 2024 at the earliest. Of course, this type of sandbox game usually takes a long time to polish due to its large scale. For example, “The Day Before” has not been released yet.

In any case, if Rooted has hit your appetite, you might as well join the wishlist and follow a wave to see if the game comes out smoothly.