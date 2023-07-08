apoQlar Receives Funding From YZR Capital, Revolutionizing Surgical…

apoQlar GmbH

Hamburg, Germany, April 20 /PRNewswire/

apoQlar, a pioneer in the health technology space, has successfully secured a funding round led by health technology investing venture capital firm YZR Capital. This significant investment underscores the potential of VSI HoloMedicine®, apoQlar’s advanced augmented reality platform. The funds will be used to scale the new VSI HoloMedicine® 2.0 software release to further improve surgical planning, medical education and patient outcomes.

“We are very pleased to receive funding from YZR, a leading German venture capital company in the field of health technology,” explains Sirko Pelzl, CEO and co-founder of apoQlar. “This investment not only confirms the potential of our augmented reality platform, but also underscores the importance of our goal to improve surgical care. We are confident that we will be able to drive innovation, expand our reach and transform the healthcare industry around the world.”

The partnership with YZR Capital will enable apoQlar to further improve its augmented reality technology, strengthen its market presence and expand its global footprint. In addition, the investment will support apoQlar’s collaboration with healthcare providers and surgical teams to improve patient outcomes and streamline surgical procedures.

apoQlar has also formed a landmark partnership with the National University Health System (NUHS), Singtel, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Microsoft in Singapore to implement the HoloMedicine® ASAP architecture, which is part of the HoloMedicine® program of the NUHS. Leveraging Azure Private Multi-Access Edge Compute (MEC), Azure Private Cloud and 5G technology, this joint initiative enables surgeons to experience the immersive capabilities of the VSI HoloMedicine® platform through mixed reality headsets such as the HoloLens 2 and other extended- to use reality devices (XR).

“We are proud to be part of the NUHS HoloMedicine® ASAP program,” continued Sirko Pelzl. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in using technology to improve patient care and revolutionize the medical sector. We believe this groundbreaking initiative will inspire healthcare organizations around the world to embrace augmented reality and drive innovation.”

The cooperation between apoQlar and NUHS is an example of the joint commitment to push the boundaries of medical technology and fundamentally change the healthcare system. This collaboration sets the stage for global healthcare organizations to take advantage of the VSI HoloMedicine® platform to improve medical practice and deliver superior patient care.

For more information about apoQlar and its augmented reality platform VSI HoloMedicine®, visit: apoQlar.com

Video – https://youtu.be/QmDl_ttxpJk

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959037/4148265/apoQlar_Logo.jpg

Original content from: apoQlar GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

