aposcope survey on the pharmacy protest day / pharmacy strike: More than half of the pharmacies want to close on June 14th

Berlin – Anyone who wants to redeem a prescription in a local pharmacy on June 14 must be patient, because on the day of the protest 57 percent of senior pharmacists want to close their pharmacy, as a recent survey by aposcope shows. Industry insiders assume that the number will increase significantly.

In the pharmacies, all signs are pointing to protest: on June 14, the doors are to remain closed to draw attention to the precarious situation of the pharmacies – there is currently a lack of medicines, staff and fees. Demonstrations, for example in Berlin and Düsseldorf, are also planned for the day of the protest. Who is joining the protest and in what form? A current aposcope survey now provides answers to this. According to this, more than half (57 percent) of senior pharmacists say that their own pharmacy will remain closed on June 14th. 10 percent closing for a limited time. Another 26 percent are still thinking about it. However, there is still uncertainty about the closure among non-managerial employees.

90 percent of those surveyed consider it (very) important that their own pharmacy remains closed on the day of the protest. For almost a quarter, however, this should not remain the only protest measure: They are planning further actions of their own, such as hanging up posters or distributing flyers. “This number makes it clear that on June 14th, more than half of the pharmacies may close,” suspects Thomas Bellartz, publisher of apsocope. “After all, almost all respondents state that they know that there will be protests across Germany on June 14.”

Only 7 percent do not want to close. The reasons: Some fear too much financial loss or trouble with customers. Colleagues who have already informed their customers about the protest day explain that information at this point can lead to greater understanding. More than 90 percent receive positive feedback from informed customers.

Those who are still thinking about closing mostly ask for support, namely from the professional representation and Adexa. On the one hand, Abda and the pharmacy union should do more convincing work among colleagues and also do more public relations work.

About the methodology: A total of 332 pharmacists, PKA and PTA took part in the aposcope survey on the pharmacy protest day on June 14 on May 24 and 25.

