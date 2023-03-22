Wien – Great news for the pharmacy teams in Austria: The PHARMACY TOUR, which has been so successful in many German cities, is now also coming to Vienna. On November 4th and 5th, 2023, the exclusive event for pharmacy teams will be held in the imposing Marx Halle in the heart of the city.

Together with committed partners from Austria, the initiators will also inspire pharmacists and PKA in Vienna. With a relaxed mixture of knowledge, information and entertainment, the organizers focus on the needs of the pharmacy teams. The focus is on strengthening on-site pharmacies and appreciation for the people who ensure the supply of pharmaceuticals in Austria in the pharmacy.

Tour initiator Thomas Bellartz: “As early as 2022, many pharmacists and PCAs approached us and advocated implementing this format in Austria as well. Now the decision has been made: at the beginning of November we will be guests for two days in the beautiful Marx Halle, one of the liveliest event locations in the city.”

The extraordinary look and the completely new event concept of the APOTHEKENTOUR – with a unique mixture of professionalism and esprit in an extraordinary ambience – has already inspired thousands of pharmacy teams in Germany. “With the tour stop in Vienna, we are also offering our Austrian partners and friends the opportunity to actively participate in this concept.”

The PHARMACY TOUR is aimed exclusively at specialist staff from the local pharmacy. In addition to the stands of the most important partner companies and their brands, three moderated lounges with numerous short specialist lectures, discussions and debates in SilentLab mode, the best culinary service and a bulging goodie bag await the guests. Participation is free.

Registration will be available soon www.apothekentour.at possible. Impressions of the tour are already available on the official channels Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

