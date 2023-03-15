Munich – APOVID wants to design the POS with a “360 degree view”. For more than ten years, the Munich company APOVID has been shaping the marketing of local pharmacies with its OTC screens. With a new offer, APOVID is now showing what “POS 360” means: APOVID offers pharmacies a POS cockpit to make interaction with OTC manufacturers even more efficient and effective – from ordering to advertising to sales.

“This concept, like everything else here, comes directly from everyday pharmacy life: from the pharmacy for the pharmacy,” emphasizes APOVID Managing Director Marcel Becker. “With the POS cockpit, the pharmacy team can plan and control the entire product campaign,” says Becker.

In this way, the pharmacy team can not only get an overview of the current and upcoming product videos on the OTC screens, they also learn everything about the campaigns of the OTC manufacturers: From advertising materials such as displays and shop window decoration, dispensary training, social Media information packages, TV advertising and print ads, through to the option of stocking up at special conditions. With this information, pharmacies can plan and implement their own marketing measures with pinpoint accuracy.

“Direct line” to field service

The POS cockpit also serves as a “direct line” to the responsible OTC sales representative. Any questions or requests that arise in everyday pharmacy life can be exchanged here without having to wait for the next visit. From an industry point of view, the frequency of support is increased, the cooperation with pharmacy customers is digitally supported and thus even closer. “The POS cockpit does not replace an on-site visit, it opens up an additional channel for the OTC field service to optimally support its customers,” explains APOVID Managing Director Becker.

Training on site or online

APOVID offers on-site or online training sessions for the POS cockpit. If you are interested, please contact [email protected]

More about APOVID and the POS Cockpit at www.apovid.de and on LinkedIn