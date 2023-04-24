Appeal by two thousand psychiatrists for the murdered colleague: “We need maximum security routes”

The case of Barbara Capovani, the psychiatrist killed in Pisa by one of her former patients, Gianluca Paul Seung, mobilizes the world of medicine. We publish the appeal signed by over 100 directors of Mental Health Departments and signed by over 2,000 public and private psychiatrists.

“The drama of Barbara Capovani, head of the SPDC of the USL North West Tuscany company, attacked, as believed by the police, by a patient with several criminal records, sees in the first place the closeness of the directors of the Italian mental health departments to her colleague psychiatrist, at the end of his life, to his family, his loved ones and to all the operators who worked alongside him.It is a tragedy in the face of which we cannot and must not remain helpless.

Certainly, the theme of attacks on healthcare workers in general needs to be tackled in an incisive way, but there is also a specific theme of the relationship between mental health and justice that has hitherto been hidden under the rug. The same Constitutional Court with sentence 22/2022, asked the Parliament to intervene, just as we ourselves, the Directors of the Mental Health Department, recently issued a letter appealing to all the institutions to address the serious critical issues of our territorial and hospital services.

Two requests, to date without response. There is a need to review, after the proper closure of the OPGs, the current critical situation of society’s responses to psychiatric patients, or so considered as such, who commit crimes, which is pouring on those who work in psychiatry wards and in the Rems, problems, in particular relating to those people who manifest irrepressible aggressive manifestations that cannot be managed with mere health initiatives. Serious antisocial personality disorders, those who commit crimes or who show dangerous conditions of violence must be faced and managed by activating specific maximum security courses that guarantee appropriate treatment but also the safety and protection of those who work, as is the case in all countries of the civilized world.

There is a need for a new design and re-evaluation of mental health in prison. There is a need to review the rules on semi-infirmity and non-imputability. There is a need for new tools, both on the health side and on justice, without continuing to leave thousands of operators bare-handed. Also because Barbara’s story shouldn’t concern other operators in the future. We look forward to hearing from you.”

The appeal is addressed to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, to the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, to the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, to the President of the Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana, to the President of the Senate of the Republic Ignazio La Russa, to the President of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies Ugo Cappellacci, to the President of the Commission for Social Affairs, Public and Private Work Health, Social Security of the Senate of the Republic Francesco Zaffini, to the President of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces Massimiliano Fedriga, to the Coordinator of the Health Commission of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces Raffaele Donini.