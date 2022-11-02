Professors Palleschi and Vetta: “Record aging and the Covid experience must push the political decision-maker to reshape the resources of the number of Geriatric beds”

“The record aging of the Italian population and the experience of Covid, with the thousands of elderly who have lost their lives very often due to confirmed co-morbidities, must push the political decision-maker to reshape the resources of the number of Geriatric beds. for acute cases in Italian hospitals but also to bring out the need for geriatric skills also in different disciplines by promoting the method of Multidimensional Geriatric Assessment and Management “. In summary, this is the message launched by the professors Lorenzo Palleschi (Director of the Geriatrics Complex Operating Unit of the San Giovanni-Addolorata Hospital, Rome) and Francesco Vetta (Director of the Complex Operating Unit of Cardiology and Arrhythmology, IDI-IRCSS), scientific directors of the XV congress of Cardiogeriatrics which was held on 27 and 28 October in Rome. The initiative had the patronage of SICGE (Italian Society of Geriatric Cardiology), SIGOT (Italian Society of Geriatric Hospital and Territory), OMCEO (Order of Physicians and Dentists of the Province of Rome), of the San Giovanni Addolorata Hospital, of the IDI-IRCCS (Dermopathic Institute of the Immaculate) and AIAC (Italian Association of Arrhythmology and Cardiostimulation).

“In wishing the new Minister of Health, Professor Orazio Schillaci, we intend to make an appeal – they remarked – so that in urgent times we can review the organization of hospital standards by implementing the provisions of decree no. 70 of 2 April 2015 in homogeneously in all Italian Regions (one Geriatrics Unit for acute cases for every 400,000-800,000 inhabitants) and hopefully also take into account the different aging index in the different regional realities).

“During the pandemic, as reported by a research by the Italian Society of Geriatrics Hospital and Territory (Sigot), more than 75% of geriatric hospitals were in fact transformed into Covid wards entirely dedicated to the care of patients affected by the virus, with particular with regard to the most elderly and frail, thus integrating the intensive experience with the geriatric methodology “. For this reason, observe the two scientific directors of the congress, “we propose the creation of hospital geriatrics units to make clinical management and the delicate hospital-territory transition of the frail elderly more efficient”.

Among the proposals that emerged from the Congress also the institution of the figure of the Geriatrician in the emergency room: “Contrary to a widespread perception, the data tell us that the use of the emergency room by the elderly is almost always clinically justified and grows with age , from 10% in the 40-44 age group up to 45% in the 95-99 age group. This figure could favor a more correct management of hospital-territory paths, improving, with precise organizational, technological and personnel criteria compliant with European standards, the assistance to critical and frail elderly patients, who have always been assisted in Italian hospital geriatrics ” .

And give. Italy, according to recent Eurostat data, is the nation with the oldest population in Europe, with 22.8% over 65, equal to 14 million, of which 4 million (equal to 6.5% total) are over 80. Even more relevant is the prevalence of frailty syndrome in the elderly which, according to ISS data, reaches 9% in the age group between 64 and 75 years, to jump to 34% in subjects over the age of 85.

Healthy aging. Those who regularly practice moderate intensity physical activity for 2.5 / 5 hours per week or vigorous for 1.15 / 2.5 hours per week or an equivalent combination of both, obtain a reduction in cardiovascular and all-cause mortality. ‘order of 20-30% compared to subjects who lead a more sedentary life.

“The movement – explained prof. Palleschi – not only prevents most cardiovascular and chronic-degenerative diseases (including Alzheimer’s dementia, defined by its very high prevalence as the true epidemic of the third millennium), but allows a better preservation of physical efficiency, thus guaranteeing to live long in shape and in full autonomy. The decline in mass, muscle strength and motor skills that has long been considered an ineluctable corollary of aging is not observed, or is much less evident in those who continue to exercise even in mature-old age: the elderly over 80 who practice resistance exercises have motor performances equivalent to the age group 50-54 years ”.

Pathologies focus: the case of atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation and heart failure are the main health problems especially in the elderly, with an incidence and prevalence that will tend to increase considerably over the next few years in relation to the progressive aging of the population. In the case of atrial fibrillation, the current prevalence, below 2%, will tend to almost double by 2050. But the data of greatest concern concerns the elderly population, with a prevalence of over 15% in subjects over 85 years of age.

“The greatest risk of atrial fibrillation is represented by cerebral or systemic ischemic events. In fact, the risk of cerebral ischemia increased by 5 times compared to the general population. The preventive role of anticoagulant therapy, which reduces this risk by about 67%, is widely defined by the literature data, yet, even today, a high percentage of elderly subjects are unjustifiably excluded from such therapy, for fears, which are very often anachronistic. because they are downsized in targeted randomized trials “, underlined Prof. Vetta.

“Frequently, atrial fibrillation is associated with heart failure: this combination conditions a worse prognosis. The average life expectancy in a patient diagnosed with heart failure is quite low: about 50% of patients with heart failure die within 5 years of diagnosis. Consider that among the patients who are hospitalized for heart failure, about 10% die during hospitalization, 30% within a year and about 25% are forced to a new hospitalization within one month of discharge “.

