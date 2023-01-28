by Mara Donatella Fiaschi

27 GEN –

Dear Director,

as we psychologists have repeatedly stressed, the country does not have a network of skills capable of acting in school, health, welfare to prevent and promote adaptive psychological resources and to intercept forms of discomfort in an early and effective way, giving listening and support even before situations explode and you have to intervene when the disturbance is structured.

The population described in the numerous international and national researches, which have been published in the last two and a half years, is a population not yet considered in Italy by the health services, even if the new LEAs of 2017 have taken charge of it significantly, guaranteeing (on paper for now) direct access to (non-existent) psychology services.

Italy invests 3.1 billion in the field called “mental health” every year, half that of other European countries, but these are services and activities intended for people with more serious disorders, for whom today there is not always guaranteed multidisciplinary and multiprofessional management for staff shortages.

In these outpatient, home and residential mental health services, but also in psychology and psychotherapy counseling and serds, very little is done and certainly not the fault of the psychologists and psychiatrists who are part of them. Suffice it to say that out of 100 operators, only 7 are psychologists-psychotherapists.

In our NHS there are only 5,000 psychologists, with an average age of 58, out of 615,000 employees, or 0.8%. Psychological and psychotherapeutic activity in the CSM is only 6.4% of all interventions provided of which clinical psychological interviews 2.5 and 2.7 individual psychotherapy, group psychotherapy 0.6, family 0.1.

Today we are talking about new needs, many of which, however, were already foreseen in the reform law 833/1978, founded on a universal health system, envied throughout the world, but which has been dismantled in the last twenty years.

The strengthening of psychologists in local and hospital services is not enough (we are thinking of covid patients but also of cancer patients who do not always enjoy a psychological assistance service often entrusted to patient or family associations where present) we need to start thinking about programming of appropriate and effective psychological interventions supported by scientific evidence.

In recent months, an important document was published by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the result of a consensus conference on psychological therapies for anxiety and depression with proven efficacy. We are awaiting the approval by the State-Regions Conference of the guidelines on the corporate function of psychology envisaged by a State law, the n. 176/2020, which in the face of a transversal presence of psychology in the NHS, can guarantee the coordination and optimization of resources at 360 degrees with respect to the services and psychological activities provided by healthcare companies.

On these issues, a letter was sent by the coordination of the directors and managers of the NHS psychologists to the highest health authorities. This document called for the strengthening of the public services system to promote and improve the psychological health of citizens, joining the appeal of the DSM Directors in recent days.

Mara Donatella Fiaschi

CNOP Health WG contact person

January 27, 2023

