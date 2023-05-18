applause for Johnny Depp, Michael Douglas star performer

Return as king for Johnny Depp The crowd went wild on the red carpet when Johnny Depp got out of the dark car, the former Pirate of the Caribbean who plays a melancholy but in love with Louis XV in “Jeanne du Barry”. Hair pulled back in a ponytail, earrings, rings and bracelets, a white handkerchief in his jacket, dark glasses, clearly tense for the reentrée, but also heartened given the welcome. Its director Maiwenn took him by the hand and they entered the room.

The opening film The film is dedicated to the famous favorite of Louis XV, played by the director Maïwenn herself and with the added value of a Johnny Depp who returns to the screen for the first time after the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Between drama, comedy and melò, the film basically tells a story of love and passion within the strict rules of royal etiquette that fall one by one.

The Palme d’Or honors Douglas Michael Douglas was the protagonist of the opening ceremony of the festival declared open by Catherine Deneuve, who came to greet her peer on stage and to pronounce sensitive words of solidarity on Ukraine. “Damn, I’m older than the Cannes Film Festival,” said Michael Douglas, 78, his eyes shining with tears when godmother Chiara Mastroianni invited him on stage and Uma Thurman called the actor an “everlasting and bright star”. On the red carpet, the actor was accompanied by his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their daughter Carys. “There are hundreds of festivals around the world, but there is only one Cannes,” said the Hollywood actor, explaining: “It’s a pleasure to come here among all these people who come for the love of cinema. We had a terrible epidemic, like a war, and all of you, the crowds of this festival show us that cinema can transcend limits and bring human beings together, the whole world is here, and it is a privilege to be among you”, he added, thanking general delegate Thierry Fremaux for the clip that reminded him of his career and his history as an actor who began studying in Connecticut.