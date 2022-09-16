Apple cider vinegar is a liquid made from aged apple cider. It is a tasty ingredient for making dressings such as salads. Some people think that consuming apple cider vinegar makes it easier to lose weight. There are also those who think it can also improve their metabolic health. Is there any truth to this idea? Let’s take a look at what science has discovered to date about apple cider vinegar and its potential weight loss benefits.

How Apple Cider Vinegar Could Improve Weight Loss

Studies show that apple cider vinegar slightly reduces the increase in glucose you get after eating a food. In short, with apple cider vinegar, blood sugar does not increase much after a meal. The body therefore does not need to produce as much insulin. When there is less insulin around, your body can break down fat more easily and is less likely to store it. This way you avoid gaining weight. Apple cider vinegar improves insulin sensitivity. This is good for life and metabolic health. When you have better insulin sensitivity, you are less likely to accumulate belly fat. The famous visceral fat.

How effective is apple cider vinegar for weight loss?

Does the theory that apple cider vinegar helps with weight loss stand up to scientific scrutiny? There are several studies showing that apple cider vinegar helps with weight loss. A study of 39 people on a low-carb diet found that those who added apple cider vinegar to their diet lost more weight in 12 weeks than those who only ate a low-calorie diet without vinegar. Be careful because apple cider vinegar is unlikely to be a magic bullet for weight loss. Better results are achieved if you follow a diet that limits sugar. Apple cider vinegar can help control hunger and is a great way to dress a salad.

Are there any drawbacks and risks of using apple cider vinegar for weight loss?

Vinegar is a weak acid, but it still has enough acidity to damage and wear down tooth enamel. Some people drink undiluted apple cider vinegar. It’s hard on your tooth enamel. Once tooth enamel thins or wears out, there is no way to replace it. There is also some doubt that the acidity of apple cider vinegar can irritate or damage other delicate tissues, such as the lining of the esophagus. If you drink apple cider vinegar, always dilute it to a concentration of no more than 1.5 teaspoons of vinegar in 8 ounces of water.

The bottom line

Adding apple cider vinegar to your diet may offer some benefits, including reducing post-meal glucose rise and reducing appetite. On its own it is unlikely to have a major impact on body weight. However, in combination with a healthy low-carb refined diet and exercise, it might make it a little easier to lose weight. But remember, it’s about the entirety of your diet and lifestyle. Warning: apple cider vinegar is not a “miracle cure” for those who want to lose weight.