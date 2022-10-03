Apple cider vinegar is a frequently used product in cooking: it is a perfect aroma to give flavor to some dishes, but it is also useful for dealing with some particular situations such as to soothe a sore throat. In the last few years apple cider vinegar has been associated with weight loss diets, considered an element that promotes weight loss. In this regard it is good to clarify.

First of all, it should be noted that each individual has different needs, which means that when you decide to lose weight it is always best to contact to an expert capable of evaluating the individual situation. Avoiding DIY and pursuing crash diets that can cause the yo yo effect is very important. However the question that refers to apple cider vinegar and its miraculous slimming effect is decidedly insistent.

It should be noted that apple cider vinegar is rich in antimicrobials and antioxidants and has a positive effect on cholesterol. In this article you will find the scientific study of apple cider vinegar on how it disinfects and kills bacteria.

Furthermore counteracts blood sugar levels and this is very important if you are looking for weight loss. Some studies indeed claim that the seasoning has a satiating and diuretic effect and this obviously contributes to the success of a weight loss diet. If glucose levels are low, the body produces less insulin and avoids storing fat.

Apple cider vinegar, side effects

Apple cider vinegar has numerous positive but also positive effects side effects not to be underestimated. The advice is to always use it diluted in water. Given its composition, apple cider vinegar tends to damage the enamel on the teeth and damage some tissues such as those of the esophagus.

To use apple cider vinegar in moderation is a must. Although it provides numerous benefits, it should never be abused and considered a magical potion with miraculous effects. If in doubt, always ask your doctor for advice.