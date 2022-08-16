What are the many ways to use apple cider vinegar at home. In addition to being good for your health, you can really wash everything.

Apple cider vinegar, its uses are many at home. We are usually used to using this excellent ingredient only in the culinary field. But apple cider vinegar can take on excellent validity even when adapted to other situations. And all this thanks to the excellent qualities of which it is endowed.

Apple cider vinegar is a derivative of cider or apple must and arises as a result of certain processes, in which everything becomes more acidic. This means that the properties of the fruit remain substantially intact, as regards the nutritional field.

To this, however, there is also a very useful charge in making apple cider vinegar an excellent disinfectant and whitener. If we want to stay inside the kitchen, vinegar derived from one of the healthiest and most widespread fruits there is is able to transmit a certain satiating power.

Apple cider vinegar, how can we use it

But if we want to use it for example to whiten clothes, we can do it by inserting some a glass in the washing machine, in the detergent compartment. Or, for a hand wash, we leave our fabrics in a basin with always a glass of vinegar.

Or we can also act this way and then proceed with the washing machine, to enhance its effect. And again, with a little hot water, we have obtained a solution capable of degreasing a great variety of surfaces.

From floors to hobs, passing through various objects, especially dishes. And again, when taken with a glass of water, it can also work as an excellent digestive, among other things it can also do well for arterial pressure and as a cholesterol control tool.