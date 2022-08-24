Home Health Apple confirms iPadOS 16 will arrive later than iOS 16
by admin
Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Apple earlier confirmed rumors that iPadOS 16 will be delayed, which is the first time that iPadOS and iOS have not undergone major version updates at the same time since the separation of iPadOS and iOS. iOS 16 is still expected to launch shortly after Apple’s September iPhone launch event, while iPadOS will be delayed until sometime this fall. Not only that, but Apple will directly skip iPadOS 16.0 and update iPadOS 16.1 directly – it is unclear whether this is to restore the version number of iPadOS and iOS, but it seems that the possibility is quite high.

Apple made the announcement at the same time as the release of the beta version of iPadOS 16.1, saying that as an update with a large number of features specifically designed for the iPad, iPadOS has the flexibility to release it independently. iPadOS 16’s most eye-catching new multitasking system, Stage Manager, allows the M1 processor iPad to resize the app’s window size and make the windows overlap for the first time. However, the initial beta test results were unsatisfactory, the entire Stage Manager system was quite unstable, and it occasionally crashed when plugging in an external monitor.

In previous Bloomberg rumors, the main reason for Apple’s delay is the instability of iPadOS, which takes a little more time to adjust. I hope this extra month or two will allow Apple to get rid of the iPadOS bug.

