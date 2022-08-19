Listen to the audio version of the article

There was a time when Apple seemed immune to everything. This is not the case now: the Cupertino house has made a software update available on many of its devices, after discovering two security holes. It means that if you have a device with Apple it is better to update the operating system.

What happened

Apple released two safety reports on the issue on Wednesday, though they haven’t received much attention outside of tech publications. According to Apple’s explanation, the vulnerability implies that a hacker could gain “full administrator access” to the device. This would allow intruders to impersonate the owner of the device and then run any software on her behalf, Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, told Ansa.

What needs to be done

Security experts advised users to update affected devices, iPhone6S and later models, different iPad models including 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and iPad Air 2 and Mac computers with MacOS Monterey operating system. The flaw also affects some iPod models.

What do we know so far

Apple did not specify how and by whom the vulnerabilities were discovered. The company has already recognized similarly serious flaws in the past. Currently, not many other explanations have been provided and it is unclear how many users actually covered this situation.