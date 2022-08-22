In August last year, Apple announced a special repair program for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. If the models sold during a certain period are found to be silent, Apple will repair them for free. One year after the announcement, Apple recently This maintenance program has been extended by one year.

Apple previously announced that for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021, a small number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro earpiece modules have components that may fail, which may cause the device to appear silent It has launched a special repair program, and if there is a silent problem of the earpiece within two years after the purchase date, it can be repaired free of charge.

Recently, Apple has extended the validity period of the repair program to three years, but the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max are still not covered by the repair. In addition, the repair program is limited to the problem of silent earpieces, and other warranties have not been extended!

