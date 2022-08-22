Home Health Apple extends iPhone 12 and 12 Pro earpiece silent repair program for another year – Page 1 – Apple Discussions
Health

Apple extends iPhone 12 and 12 Pro earpiece silent repair program for another year – Page 1 – Apple Discussions

by admin
Apple extends iPhone 12 and 12 Pro earpiece silent repair program for another year – Page 1 – Apple Discussions

In August last year, Apple announced a special repair program for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. If the models sold during a certain period are found to be silent, Apple will repair them for free. One year after the announcement, Apple recently This maintenance program has been extended by one year.

Apple previously announced that for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021, a small number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro earpiece modules have components that may fail, which may cause the device to appear silent It has launched a special repair program, and if there is a silent problem of the earpiece within two years after the purchase date, it can be repaired free of charge.

Recently, Apple has extended the validity period of the repair program to three years, but the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max are still not covered by the repair. In addition, the repair program is limited to the problem of silent earpieces, and other warranties have not been extended!

Citation: MacRumors, Apple Support

See also  Higher and firmer steel buttocks thanks to 4 simple exercises to do at home in just 15 minutes

You may also like

“Kana: Bridge of Souls” will land on the...

Sleep disorders, 12 million Italians suffer from it....

When the technology doesn’t work: Google cancels a...

Qi Gong and Tai Chi courses in the...

Smallpox of monkeys, first case of human-to-dog infection...

How many streaming TV subscribers are there in...

PlayStation faces £5bn lawsuit in UK – Gamereactor

it is the symptom of a serious illness

Densitometry, a useful test to learn about bone...

Open Fiber, partnership with Virgin Fiber for ultra-fast...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy