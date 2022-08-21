Home Health Apple extends warranty on two iPhones over earpiece parts issue-ePrice.HK
In August last year, Apple said that a very small percentage of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro may cause the handset module to fail due to parts problems, and users may have no sound from the handset when answering calls. At that time, Apple announced a maintenance plan, allowing users with the above-mentioned problems to bring them to Apple for free maintenance. After a year, Apple announced a new maintenance arrangement.

Extended one year warranty

A few days ago, Apple announced that it will provide a maximum of 3 years of maintenance for all affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. Starting from the launch date of the phone, the previous maintenance will only be up to two years, and the one-year extended maintenance period is universal. Users can During this period, the iPhone in question was returned to Apple for free repair.

Note the production date and model number

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro involved were produced between October 2020 and April 2021, and this extended warranty does not include the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Source: macrumors

