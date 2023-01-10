First update of 2023 for Apple Fitness+. And it’s not news just because it’s the first: there’s no shortage of news, at a time, moreover, in which many have to lighten the extra pounds gained during the Christmas holidays. Like this, from now to the 11 already supported activities Apple has added the twelfth, the kickboxing. It will never be like doing it in the gym, true, but – Apple promises – practicing it from home “will help you improve cardio fitness, coordination and balance in three-minute rounds of punching, kicking and elbowing”.

It’s a full body cardio workout. The sessions they last 10, 20 or 30 minutes, during which you learn different movements from the discipline that arises from the fusion between boxing and muay thai while at the end there is a final round that combines the movements learned in an interval of one minute in which to give your best. Kickboxing training is conducted by two trainer Fitness+: