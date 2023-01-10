First update of 2023 for Apple Fitness+. And it’s not news just because it’s the first: there’s no shortage of news, at a time, moreover, in which many have to lighten the extra pounds gained during the Christmas holidays. Like this, from nowto the 11 already supported activities Apple has added the twelfth, the kickboxing. It will never be like doing it in the gym, true, but – Apple promises – practicing it from home “will help you improve cardio fitness, coordination and balance in three-minute rounds of punching, kicking and elbowing”.
It’s a full body cardio workout. The sessions they last 10, 20 or 30 minutes, during which you learn different movements from the discipline that arises from the fusion between boxing and muay thai while at the end there is a final round that combines the movements learned in an interval of one minute in which to give your best. Kickboxing training is conducted by two trainer Fitness+:
- Jamie-Ray Hartshorne (pictured above), who trained in muay Thai and competed as a pro in Thailand
- Nez Dally (in the opening image), a muay thai fighter who made history for becoming the first woman to compete in Thailand wearing the hijab, the Muslim headdress.
Meditation and Sleep, the new meditation program joins the other nine themes in the catalogue, all designed to make the practice of mindfulness by users even more effective. To help users get started, a new program called Introduction to Meditation and Sleepwhich will help users to relax before going to bed and take less time to fall asleep.
The program consists of four 20-minute meditations which end with 5 minutes of relaxing music. These meditations use a variety of techniques to help you slow down and sleep better, and include: Meditation and Sleep: Free, Meditation and Sleep: Relax, Meditation and Sleep: Appreciate and Meditation and Sleep: View.
Finally the series Featured artist expands with new workouts accompanied by music by Beyoncé and songs from his latest album Renaissance. From now seven new workouts featuring music from the R&B singer are available: cycling, dance, HIIT, pilates, strengthening, treadmill and yoga. Monday 16th January the Foo Fighters, while on Monday 23 Bad Bunny. Among the “minor” news, the new episodes of Let’s walk con Jamie Lee Curtis and two new ones collectionswith content from the Fitness+ catalog selected to help people achieve their goals or find inspiration:
- Your Fitness rebirth in 6 weeksmix of workouts available from now to get back in shape
- Increase your Core Training which from January 23 will bring new 10/20 minute core training with the use of dumbbells.
Who the our review of Apple Fitness+.