It’s called Corriamo and it’s an experience developed within Apple Fitness + to support running enthusiasts, that is, to help runners be more consistent and make progress kilometer after kilometer.

Each episode of this kind of specialized vertical series is dedicated to a popular itinerary in some iconic cities of the world. And the last one has Rome as its protagonist. A remarkable result, considering that the vast majority of the episodes are dedicated to North American cities with some rare exceptions: Paris, Berlin, London and now, in fact, our capital.

Wearable Redmi Smart Band Pro, the test of the bracelet dedicated to fitness by Emanuele Capone November 27, 2021



Inside Corriamo Roma, coach Cory will accompany the listeners in a race among the wonders of the city, from the Spanish Steps to the Trevi Fountain passing by the Pantheon, with an audio experience of about 30 minutes. The music playlist selected by the trainer is inspired by the nickname with which Rome is known all over the world, that is the Eternal City. There are powerful and inspiring songs, from Can’t feel my face di The Weeknd a One dance from Drakeas far as Rain on me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Hot stuff the Kygo e Donna Summer o Stronger by Kanye West. Song by song, users will gradually increase the intensity of the run, develop endurance and increase speed.

Each playlist of the episodes of We Run is in fact calibrated according to intensity, path and coaching, trying to reflect the spirit of the city in which you run. The user can also save playlists to listen to them whenever he wants, outside of training. Not only that: during the Runs sessions, the Fitness + trainer will send the photos of significant glimpses taken along the itinerary. They will remain available in your training summary and can be saved to your personal photo library or shared with other people.

However, you don’t need to be an expert runner to try to train with Corriamo: the sessions are suitable for runners of any level, and offer the right energy from start to finish. The series adds to an ever-growing range of Fitness + audio experiences, including Walk and Meditation, activities that can be practiced anywhere and anytime: all you need is an Apple Watch on your wrist and a pair of AirPods or another type of Bluetooth headset. You can obviously also run indoors, on a treadmill, and the episodes are available in the Training application on Apple Watch, obviously for Fitness + subscribers. For who uses Apple Watch and is in a wheelchairCorriamo offers Sustained Rhythm training outdoors.

By Fitness + we often talked in every detail. However, it is worth remembering the costs: 9.99 euros per month or 79.99 per year. The platform is also included in the Apple One Premium plan from € 28.95 per month which entitles you to Apple Music, Apple TV + series, 2 TB of cloud storage and Apple Arcade games.