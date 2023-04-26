Apple is developing a new AI-powered health coaching service

Apple has been starting for years to focus more and more on physical and mental well-being of users by creating new features for its products and expanding the offer of services dedicated to fitness and health. In addition to the ability to monitor frequency and heart rate, workouts, breathing, sleep, blood oxygenation, menstrual cycle, drug intake, concentration and much more via Apple Watch, the Cupertino company has also introduced Apple Fitness+ in the past, an app that offers a wide range of workout videos in various styles and levels of difficulty, usable from iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. with “Usage time”Instead, Apple has offered users the option of monitor and limit time passed on certain applications and websites. With a view to further expanding services and functions aimed at promoting a healthier and more aware lifestyle among its users, Apple is reportedly working in recent months on a “health coaching” based on artificial intelligencecodenamed Quartz, and on a new one emotion tracking technology.

A KIND OF PERSONAL COACH





According to what is reported above Bloombergthe new health coaching service would have been designed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits, and help them sleep better. The basic idea of ​​this function, according to rumors, would be to use artificial intelligence and data collected by an Apple Watch to make suggestions and create customized training programs. Quartz might remind you of LumiHealth, a service launched by Apple in 2020, built in collaboration with the Government of Singapore as part of the Smart Nation initiative and focused on the holistic health and well-being of the individual, including physical activity, mental well-being, sleep, nutrition, preventive screening and vaccinations. If in the case of LumiHealth there are rewards for users who stay healthy, Quartz should be a service offered for a monthly fee. See also "Ultimate Republic" will be launched on September 2, 2021, log in now to have the opportunity to participate in the beta test-Riders Republic This new service, which would be developed by several groups at Apple, including the health, Siri and AI teams, as well as the services division, it would be scheduled for next year. However, possible postponements or cancellations should not be excluded if satisfactory results are not achieved.

ALSO MONITORING OF EMOTIONS

Apple also would have planned the introduction in Health of new tools for monitoring emotions and vision condition. The initial version of the emotion tracking system, as reported by Bloomberg, will allow users to record mood data, answer questions about the course of the day and compare the results over time. Furthermore, with future updates, Apple would have foreseen the use of algorithms to determine mood also by analyzing other parameters collected through the devices used daily. However, this feature would be completely separate from the Day One-style “electronic diary” that Apple is working on, an app that should allow you to analyze the habits of those who use it to arrive at the definition of a typical day, including the time spent at home compared to the one spent outside the home. This app, in fact, was not intended as a health function but rather as an extension of the Find My service and other location features.





HEALTH ALSO COMING ON IPAD