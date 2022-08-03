Apple launches Android replacement iPhone troubleshooting video

The new generation of iPhone should be unveiled in September if there is no accident. Before waiting for the presentation date, Apple also put an instructional video called “Switching to iPhone. All your answered questions.” on the official YouTube channel to answer Android. Users convert videos to iPhone problems.

This video is about 4 and a half minutes long. The video shares the contacts, photos, and messages that everyone is worried about when switching phones, whether they can be moved safely, how to update the OS, how to protect privacy, and whether the original Android phone can be replaced with a new one. , If you encounter problems when using the iPhone, how can you ask for support… and other issues, even Android users who are waiting for the new iPhone or planning to buy the iPhone 13 series after the launch of the new iPhone can switch a little more before the new iPhone is released. time to consider!