Apple leaks a big clue about the future of iPhone apps Nothing will be the same again

WWDC 23, the annual Apple conference held at Apple Park in Cupertino, has just finished, indeed very little.

From this, it must be said that the new ones magically came out MacBook Air 15” they can already be ordered and purchased at the company’s physical and online stores. And, then, the magic cylinder of the company founded by Steve Jobs meant that the Apple Vision Proi.e. the first ones Visors for the mixed reality of Apple.

Obviously, there have not only been devices. Among all the new things planned, there are also all those who will be i future system company operations. The most awaited, however, was definitely iOS 17 which, in the autumn, will represent the binomial perfect with iPhone 15. The iPhone operating system is already available in beta version for the developers.

And soon, a Julythe beta version will also be available for all users. Among the many new ones functionality provided for by the new version, a leaked one news which is blasting by gioia many users. It is something never seen on the iPhone that gives a true and full sense of freedommuch coveted.

Also, this which is one novelty per Appleper Androidhowever, has now become the normality more absolute. And many users have abandoned The iPhone precisely because of these restrictions that have also met with the negative opinion of theEuropean Union. Let’s see, together, this change up close.

Apple: sideloading ever closer? Here are the clues to the future.

Well yes, the sideloadingthat is, the possibility of download applications from store third-party, it could finally become reality also for all users of the Cupertino Company. Until now, Apple forbade this practice which represents a potential threat at the privacy and to safety of smartphones and users.

Many Appin fact, downloadable in foreign stores, are precisely the ones that have been chased away, expelled and Apple from his App Store because they contain threats, malware. Moreover, this practice is not at all profitable for the company founded by Steve Jobs. Indeed, Apple acquires well the 30% from the commissions received from companies who enter theirs applications within the App Store.

At the moment, however, all the developers who, in these days following WWDC 23, are testing the new version of the iOS operating system, have not found any hint, least, of this extraordinary possibility. It is therefore hoped that, as the tempoApple may implementation this much desired feature.