Apple officially introduces watchOS 10

During the WWDC23 keynote, Apple previewed watchOS 10which brings an innovative approach to quickly viewing information to Apple Watch with redesigned apps, a new Smart collection to show the most relevant widgets at the right moment and to new, beautiful dials.

For cyclists, new metrics, training views and Bluetooth connectivity for power meters, speed sensors and cadence sensors have been introduced. Those who love trekking can now count on new Maps and Compass Waypoint functions.

L’app Mindfulness includes new tools for mental health. watchOS 10 is available today as a developer beta, and will be available as a free software update this fall.

“watchOS is the world‘s most advanced wearable operating system and has redefined what people around the world think is possible with a watch,” said Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of technology. “watchOS 10 is a milestone update that brings an energizing new approach to Apple Watch, with a fresh new design redesigned for quick information viewing, beautiful watch faces, new features for cycling and hiking, and important health tools.”

Innovations in design and navigation

Redesigned apps show more information at a glance, and watchOS 10 introduces new ways to navigate and quickly access content.

“With watchOS 10, we’ve redesigned the interface to deliver an Apple Watch experience like never before,” said Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of human interface design. “The update allows you to see the most relevant information at a glance, with simplified navigation and a new visual language that takes full advantage of the Apple Watch display. We will also introduce Smart Collection to quickly and proactively access relevant information directly from the watch face.”

Apple Watch apps like Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, and Local Times now take full advantage of the watch display to show more information at a glance. The Activity app on Apple Watch and the Fitness app on iPhone make tracking your daily exercise easier with more detail, improvements for sharing, a redesigned trophy case, and tips from the Apple Fitness+ team of trainers.

The new Smart Collection contains widgets that display relevant and timely information that adapts to the user’s context and can be viewed by turning the Digital Crown in any watch face. For example, Weather will show the forecast at the start of the day, or when you’re traveling, Smart Collection will display your boarding passes from Wallet.

Calendar and Reminders rearrange at the top to show upcoming appointments or tasks. Running apps, such as Podcasts, will also float up for quicker access. With Smart Collection, the user can also set one of the beautiful watch faces available, such as Portraits, and always have instant access to the most important information.

Developers can use the new design language to update their apps. For example, Streaks now uses the entire display to clearly show progress and access activities, the NBA app makes following your favorite team even more exciting with team colors and new game details, and with the With the redesigned Waterllama app, the user can track their hydration level for the past seven days on the fly by simply turning the Digital Crown.

Now just press the side key to access the Control Center, so it’s easier to open at any time, even with other apps open. And to go back to the app you were using, simply press the Digital Crown twice.

New watch faces

watchOS 10 introduces two new artistic and cheerful watch faces: Palette e Snoopy. The Palette dial displays the time in a wide range of colors using three distinct superimposed layers: colors change over time.

Plus, the beloved Peanuts comic comes to life on Apple Watch with a new face featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. The characters interact and play with the hands, react to local weather conditions and move with the user when training.

By bike

Apple Watch is a great device for cyclists with features like automatic exercise reminders, e-bike calorimetry, and fall detection. With watchOS 10 this very popular sport becomes even more versatile thanks to new metrics, views and experiences.

When you start a bike workout on an Apple Watch with watchOS 10, it will automatically show up as a real-time activity on the iPhone, and when you tap, it will use the entire screen.

Training Views, such as Heart Rate Zones, Elevation, Route Challenge, Custom Workouts and the new Bike Speed ​​view, have been optimized for the iPhone display, which can be attached to the handlebar to keep an eye on metrics while riding. ‘training.

Apple Watch can now automatically connect to Bluetooth cycling accessories, such as power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors. This gives you access to new metrics, including power (watts) and cadence (RPM), and other Training Views, including the Power Zone view. Bluetooth connection is supported for indoor and outdoor bike workouts, as well as GymKit.

The new algorithms combine data from Apple Watch sensors and connected power meters to produce an estimate of functional threshold power (FTP), which is the maximum intensity level a user can theoretically maintain for one hour. With this metric, Apple Watch calculates custom power zones that allow you to easily view your current zone and monitor how long each zone lasts, a popular and effective way to improve performance.

Trekking

The Compass app on Apple Watch is a useful tool for anyone who enjoys exploring the great outdoors. With watchOS 10, the Compass app automatically generates two new waypoints. The former shows an estimate of where the last cellular connection was detected, which is useful for checking messages or making a phone call. The waypoint of the last emergency call, on the other hand, shows an estimate of the point at which the device detected the last connection to an operator’s network: so it is possible to alert someone in case of need.

When preparing routes, the new Altitude view uses altimeter data to show a three-dimensional view of saved waypoints. The Maps app displays a new topographical map with contour lines, relief, elevation details, and points of interest. This feature will initially be available only in the United States. You can also search for nearby routes and trails, with maps showing detailed information, such as the length, type and difficulty of the route.

Mental health

Mental health is just as important as your physical health, and research shows that reflecting on your state of mind can help build resilience and emotional awareness. With the Mindfulness app in watchOS 10, the user can easily and discreetly record the emotions they feel at the moment and the moods of the day.

By turning the Digital Crown, you can scroll through different multidimensional and engaging shapes, and choose the one that best represents how you feel, define what affects your mood the most and describe your emotions.

Vision health

Myopia is the most common vision defect worldwide: To reduce the risk of myopia, the International Myopia Institute recommends that children spend at least 80-120 minutes outdoors a day. With watchOS 10, Apple Watch will be able to measure time spent in daylight, thanks to the sensor that detects ambient light. This information will be visible in the Health app on the iPhone or iPad.

Time spent in daylight offers additional physical and mental health benefits for all ages. If a boy or girl doesn’t own an iPhone, they can use Family Setup to pair their Apple Watch with their parent’s iPhone, so they can see how much time their kids spend outdoors with Health Sharing.

Viewing too close a device or a book has also been shown to be a risk factor for myopia. The new Screen Distance feature uses the same TrueDepth camera used for Face ID on iPad and iPhone to encourage the user to move the device away after holding it closer than a foot for an extended period of time.

When your device is locked using a passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID, all Health app data, including vision and mental health data, is encrypted.

Other watchOS 10 updates:

NameDrop allows you to easily share contact information by bringing your Apple Watch close to another person’s iPhone. On Apple Watch, NameDrop can also be used by tapping the Share button in the personal contact card of the Contacts app or on the My Card complication, and then bringing the watch close to another person’s Apple Watch.

allows you to easily share contact information by bringing your Apple Watch close to another person’s iPhone. On Apple Watch, NameDrop can also be used by tapping the Share button in the personal contact card of the Contacts app or on the My Card complication, and then bringing the watch close to another person’s Apple Watch. The mappe offline on iPhone let you access navigation, see ETA, find places in Maps, and more when Wi-Fi or cellular networks aren’t available. These features can also be used on an Apple Watch that is in range of the paired iPhone.

on iPhone let you access navigation, see ETA, find places in Maps, and more when Wi-Fi or cellular networks aren’t available. These features can also be used on an Apple Watch that is in range of the paired iPhone. Now you can start playing a FaceTime video message and view it directly on Apple Watch. The Apple Watch also supports audio in Group FaceTime calls.

L’app Medicines sends the user a reminder if they haven’t logged in taking a medication after 30 minutes of the scheduled time.

sends the user a reminder if they haven’t logged in taking a medication after 30 minutes of the scheduled time. Apple Fitness+ introduces Personalized Plans, a new way to receive tailored training or meditation programs, based on day, duration, type of workout and more; Collections, which allows you to select multiple workouts and meditations to switch between easily; and Audio on top, which offers the possibility to prioritize the volume of the music or the voice of the trainer team.

API for those who develop training apps

watchOS 10 includes new APIs that enable developers of training apps to create innovative and engaging experiences. Powerful motion sensors on Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra models detect sudden changes in speed and acceleration, such as when the user is swinging a golf club or tennis racket.

Developers will now have access to this high-frequency motion data that allows apps like SwingVision to analyze serve pronation, the rotational movement of the forearm, wrist and hand, or Golfshot to detect small wrist movements to fine-tune the swing.

Popular coaching platforms like TrainingPeaks can use a new API to create a custom Workout that you can import directly into the Training app. Developers of training apps with HealthKit will be able to report validated calorie estimates for golf workouts by identifying walking and golf cart trips.

Developers will also be able to access metrics for speed, cadence and power from bike workouts, as well as duplicate workouts from Apple Watch to iPhone.

Availability

For those participating in the Apple Developer Program, the watchOS 10 developer beta is available today at developer.apple.com. A public beta will be available to watchOS users next month at beta.apple.com. watchOS 10 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with an iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.