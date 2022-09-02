Home Health Apple pushes iOS 12.5.6 update to fix serious WebKit vulnerability
On August 31, Apple suddenly pushed an iOS 12 system update to a number of older iPhone and iPad models to fix a WebKit-related system vulnerability. According to a support document issued by Apple, the vulnerability allows malicious code to be imported into the device and executed through web content, and Apple is aware of reports that the mobile has been exploited by criminals.

The system version pushed this time is iOS 12.5.6 Build Number 16H71, which fixes the security vulnerability CVE-2022-32893 (CVSS score of 8.8). About two weeks ago, Apple also provided iOS 15.6.1 system update to users for this vulnerability. This system update is about 275MB and can be installed on iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3 and iPod Touch (sixth generation).

To upgrade the system to iOS 12.5.6, users of the above devices only need to click “Settings” > “General” > “Software Update”, and then follow the instructions to download and install the upgrade file to complete the update.

Source of information and pictures: infosecurity-magazine

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

