Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5, watchOS 8.7, HomePod 15.6, tvOS 15.6 system updates

Apple released macOS Monterey 12.5, watchOS 8.7, HomePod 15.6, tvOS 15.6 system updates in one go. This update is to fix minor issues and security issues. The most important update is HomePod. Siri It will support Mandarin, Cantonese and Japanese, and users are advised to update as soon as possible.

macOS Monterey 12.5

Apple has released an operating system update for macOS Monterey 12.5, which mainly fixes issues, including:

Fixed an issue where tabs in Safari could return to the previous page

How system update works

The method to update the system is very simple. First, open “System Preferences” from the “Apple ()” menu, click “Software Update”, and then click “Update Now”.

However, it should be noted that after the system is updated, it will automatically restart, so it is recommended to update it during sleep time.

watchOS 8.7

Apple Apple released the watchOS 8.7 software update, which is mainly for Apple Watch security updates and bug fixes. It is recommended that users update as soon as possible.

HomePod 15.6

Apple has released a 15.6 software update that supports HomePod and HomePod mini. The most important thing is that Siri voice recognition adds support for Mandarin (Mainland China, Taiwan), Cantonese (Mainland China, Hong Kong) and Japanese, and also improves performance and stability.

This feature is a very useful update for most users!

tvOS 15.6

Apple’s tvOS 15.6 update focuses on bug fixes, performance improvements, and small tweaks, with no major updates. Previously in the beta test version, no new features were found.

The way to update Apple TV is very simple. Most Apple TVs will automatically download the update and pop up the prompt to install. Users can choose to install it now or later.

But if you want to manually install it yourself, you need to choose to enter the “System” of the Settings App, and click “Software Update” to be fine!

