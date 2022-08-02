For friends who are all using Android phones and have never held an iPhone, but are considering switching to an iPhone recently, they must have many questions, such as how easy is it to transfer data? Can I trade in an old Android phone for a new iPhone? Wait, Apple’s official YouTube channel has recently uploaded a “All Frequently Asked Questions About Switching to iPhone” to help you answer them, and I will sort them out for you below.

The first is the most asked question: “Are contacts, photos, and messages from the old phone easy to transfer?”

The answer is of course “yes”. Now iOS has an app that provides “Move to iOS”. After installation, as long as you follow the on-screen instructions, you can transfer your Android phone’s messages, contacts, calendars, photos, screen settings, and even WhatsApp, can be transferred to iPhone, you can freely specify the content to be transferred.

The next question is “Does Android phones offer an old-for-new program?” Yes, if your old Android phone will no longer be used, Apple also offers a discount program. The actual price depends on the model. Some may not be able to enjoy a discount, but Apple Can help with recycling.

“After changing the iPhone, can it be used for a long time?” I believe there is no doubt about this. There have been many news cases showing how durable the iPhone is, and it can continue to be used even after soaking in water for several days and months. . It is also mentioned that the battery life of the iPhone is very good. For the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the actual measurement can provide more than 10 hours of continuous video watching.

The video also emphasizes the reliability of the iPhone. Whether it is software or hardware, through software updates, users can not only get new features, but also improve operating performance. In addition, the update life is very long, even the iPhone launched in 2015 can get the latest iOS version update, which is much worse than Android.

In terms of protecting personal data, Apple said that the iPhone was originally designed to protect user privacy and allow everyone to control their own data. If you have any questions or problems with the new iPhone, Apple also provides various support services, including iMessage live chat, don’t worry, Apple will not sell you anything.

The iPhone also provides a free app called “Tip”, which will guide you how to use the iPhone. Those who need it can download it from the App Store.

In fact, in addition to the iPhone itself, many Apps now provide cross-platform functions. Through cloud synchronization, you can easily synchronize Android data to the iPhone, which is another solution.

In any case, friends who want to get a clearer answer and help, you can also consider going directly to the Apple Store to ask the Genius Bar genius.

