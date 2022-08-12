Home Health Apple Shazam music god search natively adapts to M1/M2 Mac, new icon Logo bright image | XFastest News
For the first time in two years, Apple has updated the Shazam app for Mac, introducing Apple Silicon support for the M1 and M2 Macs, and adding an updated icon logo that matches the look of macOS Monterey.

The Shazam app for Mac now uses Apple’s Universal Binaries, so it can run natively on Intel Macs and Macs with built-in Apple-designed chips.

Apple completed its $400 million acquisition of Shazam back in 2018, but the Mac app has received few updates since then, making it the most high-profile update since the acquisition.

The Shazam application adds an icon to the Mac menu bar that can be clicked to identify the song being played. The feature is built into Siri, so Mac users can access Shazam without having to install an app, but some users may prefer an easily accessible menu bar app.

