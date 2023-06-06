Apple Vision Pro, here is the new viewer for augmented reality

The challenge in mixed reality now has another competitor: Apple. The Cupertino-based big tech company has presented its new Ar/VR viewer for “mixed reality”, or mixed reality. The Apple Vision Pro looks like a kind of aluminum ski goggle, with lines designed to follow the face, but with “superpowers”, equipped with cameras pointing outward and inward capable of offering high-end virtual reality. The price is $3,499 and will be released on the market in early 2024: the exact release date is still secret. It is also not clear when it will be available in Italy.

The presentation show event was held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and the CEO Tim Cook was the great protagonist: the goal is to provide new tools to make the experience of augmented reality more profound, bringing together virtual and natural images. According to many analysts, we are on the eve of a new phase of the Metaverse, of which, however, no one is able to indicate the borders.

The Apple Vision, reports breaking latest news, has been defined by experts as the “least conventional” among those designed by the Cupertino company. It took seven years to make it and hundreds of prototypes subjected to lengthy tests. The goal was to allow prolonged use, without leaving a sense of discomfort and heaviness on the face. Vision Pro can be controlled with simple eye movement, voice and hands. There are no mice or controllers. A glance is enough to put it into operation, you can switch from virtual to real reality with just a glance. Whoever wears it will be able to watch a film, play games, make video calls, work and send emails, thanks to an operating system designed specifically for this viewer. Apple’s history teaches that every product has marked a change in the market, from the iPhone to the iPad. Will it be the same with the new super visor? It is certainly the first mixed reality in the history of the «apple» and that’s what millions of apple-fans were waiting for.