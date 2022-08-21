According to reports, Apple is currently applying for a patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office for a VR fingertip tracking device that allows users to control virtual objects in VR scenes and bring a more realistic experience.

Apple said that when the current VR system performs virtual interaction, the user needs to hold the controller to remotely control the object. When the user wants to grasp the virtual object, because the user has already grasped the controller, the experience is not realistic enough. The device supports haptic feedback by attaching sensors to the fingertips. When the sensor is attached to the finger on the back of the hand, the sensor can detect movement and provide some form of haptic feedback.

In addition, the ring can also be worn on the fingertip and fixed by the nail to determine how many fingers are participating in the interaction, receive feedback through the control part on the back of the hand, and then connect to the computer computing device.

This device is mainly used in VR and AR environments, suitable for projection scenes similar to the sci-fi movie “Minority Report” (Minority Report). The lens can detect visible markers or sensors on the device to track the palm position; the device sensor can collect palm or individual finger position data to improve accuracy so that the palm can interact with the projected scene or interface.

Source: Sina Weibo

Image source: Sina Weibo

