Apple has announced that the Apple Watch is being used by researchers to “explore new frontiers in heart health” and more.

In the coming months, Dr Rachel Conyers and his team from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Australia will explore the “sensitivity of the Apple Watch ECG app in 40 children and adolescent patients.” Currently, the ECG app is licensed for use on adult patients only.

At Texas A&M University, however, the associate professor Dr. So-Min Cheong will collaborate with Marco Perez of Stanford Medicine to “study the impact of smoke from wildfires on heart health.”

Next month, Dr. Cheong of Texas A&M University and Stanford Medicine Drs Brian Kim and Marco Perez will begin equipping firefighters with an Apple Watch to study the impact of wildfire smoke on heart health. Fire season begins in the spring in Texas and summer in California, and up to 200 firefighters in these locations will join the study. Via Apple Watch, the study plans to track heart rate and pace, sleep, blood oxygen, activity data, and more. Firefighters will also don an air quality monitor and complete surveys related to sleep, activity and smoke-related symptoms from the wildfires.

Finally, at the University of Amsterdam Medical Center, Dr Sebastian Block is using the Apple Watch to study ways to be able to detect atrial fibrillation in advance:

As part of the study, the program enrolled more than 300 patients over the age of 65 who met a threshold risk for AFib. Half of the participants wore an Apple Watch for at least 12 hours a day. As part of the study, participants took an EKG once every three weeks or if they started feeling symptoms. If the participant received an irregular rhythm notification, the researchers connected with the participant and instructed them to take an ECG via the smartwatch and share the results. Within three weeks of the study, the researchers were able to identify a participant with atrial fibrillation who did not have any symptoms.

Apple continues to promote its Investigator Support Programdesigned to provide researchers with Apple Watches in a way that “helps break new ground in health research, including scientific understanding of the heart.”

