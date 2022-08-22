When operating the Apple Watch, most people use the other hand to operate the screen, but what if they can’t spare the other hand? Through the “Assistive Touch” setting of Apple Watch, you can use the hand that wears the watch to control the Apple Watch with palm gestures, and you can issue commands to the watch in the air. However, because there are specific gestures to activate the assistive touch function of the watch, it still takes a lot of practice to be familiar with it. It may not be very easy to use when you first use it, but it will be very convenient after you get started.

Assistive Touch can only be used after watchOS 8.3

The “Assistive Touch” function supports Apple Watch Series 4 and later models, and the system needs to be updated to watchOS 8.3. You can turn on Assistive Touch directly on your Apple Watch, or you can turn on Assistive Touch through the Watch App in your iPhone. Either way, you’ll see touch sensitivity, tolerance, and other finer tweaks in the list, and each gesture can be customized as a new feature to make assistive touch more accessible to everyone usage requirements.

▲Open the iPhone Watch App, click “Assistive Access” and then click “Assistive Touch” to start the gesture function.

▲ You will see 4 gestures on the gesture function page, and each preset has 20 commands for you to choose.

▲If you want to set this function on Apple Watch, click “Settings”, then click “Assistive Access” > “Assistive Touch”, and turn on the function.

▲ After “Assistive Touch” is turned on, then click “Gestures” below and enable the function. You can set new commands for gestures. After sliding the page, click “Action Indicators” to set the sensitivity and fault tolerance of gestures.

There are 4 kinds of gestures that can give commands

Apple Watch has a total of 4 gestures that can be used to control the watch from a distance, namely, 1 pinch of index finger and thumb, 2 pinch of index finger and thumb, 1 clenched fist and 2 clenched fists. The 4 gestures can be selected to trigger the set functions. The instructions are for the screen functions to select forward, select backward, click 1 and the action menu. It can also be set to open the notification center or display functions such as Apple Pay.

▲After the Apple Watch has turned on the “Assistive Touch” function, a blue border will appear on the screen when the watch senses the gesture state.

▲ 4 kinds of gestures trigger the set command, the command can be selected from 20 kinds of commands, I set 1 pinch to open the notification center, you can quickly use the gesture to view the message.

After practice, it becomes good enough to operate with one hand in the air

I am accustomed to using the other hand to tap the Apple Watch screen, so when I first used assistive touch, the watch would be completely unresponsive due to the position of the watch, the gesture speed, etc., but after a few practice, about 5 You can practice your hand gestures in minutes. The sensitivity part is that it is recommended to wear the watch close to the palm of the hand to be more sensitive. I set the pinching gesture setting to open the notification center, and I can use gestures to operate with one hand when viewing messages in the future.

▲ The gesture function will feel a little difficult to grasp the speed and range of gestures at first, but it becomes very easy to use after practice.