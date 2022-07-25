Apple Watch

In the latest issue of the newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that the “Apple Watch Pro” (the hypothetical name) will be updated with a new design. The last time Apple updated the design of the Apple Watch series was the Series 4 in 2018, but since the new generation of high-end Apple Watch screens will be 7% larger than the existing models, the appearance must also be updated with the design. However, Gurman also said that the new design will not follow the footsteps of the iPhone and iPad with vertical cut edges, but an evolution of the “existing square Apple Watch”.

In addition, Apple is also reportedly going to use a “more durable titanium alloy” for the shell, making it more suitable for extreme sports use. Gurman also said the Apple Watch Pro will have a larger battery and a “low power consumption” mode, allowing it to last for many days on a single charge. It will also carry the temperature sensor that all Series 8 watches are rumored to have.

Mark Gurman predicts that a large number of new Apple products will be launched from the end of this year to the beginning of next year, so we can expect more product predictions from Gurman.