Thanks to an algorithm, Apple Watch can prove to be an excellent tool for detecting stress levels starting from ECG data. Here’s how in detail.

According to the study carried out by some researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada, the Apple Watch detects stress levels in a rather accurate and precise way. Actually, almost completely unexpected.

University researchers conducted this study examining the Apple Watch Series 6, and in the end they noticed a strong correlation between some elements. Specifically, the ECG sensor associated its own data, including the acceleration and deceleration capacity of the heart, and the stress levels of the research participants. This at the very moment in which the test started.

Therefore, the automatic algorithms have been developed taking these elements into account; information from readings during the course of the study was optimally used to provide a feedback increasingly methodical, reliable and useful.

At the end of the study it is established that the forecasting model, with a “high level of precision”, looks quite encouraging. Nonetheless, it should be noted that smartwatch it also acquires and processes data on sleep and daily activity. As a result, this information could be integrated over time with the ECG sensor and thus improve its performance and predictions.

Mental health first

The researchers in question believe that the Cupertino company could implement all these useful and interesting elements in the next Apple Watch models, thus also promoting mental health.

For example, breathing exercises could be included to relieve anxiety, panic and stress. However, at least in the newer models, such a thing already exists, namely the Apple Watch app Mindfulness, integrated into the Health app. This tool allows you to perform reflection and breathing sessions by setting a personalized playing time. Furthermore, if you have a Fitness+ subscription, you can also follow real lessons with experts in the sector.

The other devices smartwatch on the market, such as Fitbit, Samsung and Garmin, have already been using similar tools and integrations for some time. So it is legitimate to believe that even a brand leader nell’hi-tech how Apple can, even in the immediate future, launch innovations belonging to the health and wellness sector, perfecting existing ones and offering a little help, improving, albeit slightly, the quality of life of many people. Especially when it comes to mental health, perhaps too often underestimated compared to physical health.