Apple today pushed the watchOS 9 Developer Preview Beta 4 update (build number: 20R5332g) to Apple Watch users, 22 days after the last release.

watchOS 9 is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later and paired with iPhone 8 and later or iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later running iOS 16.

watchOS 9 introduces more personalized watch faces, an enhanced fitness training app, a sleep stage feature in the sleep app, and an FDA-cleared atrial fibrillation history feature.

For triathlon enthusiasts, the watchOS 9 fitness training app supports multi-sport fitness training types, uses motion sensors to identify movement patterns, and can automatically switch between swimming, cycling, and running triathlon fitness training.

In addition, the full keyboard of Apple Watch Series 7 adds support for French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Mexico, Spain, Latin America).

