According to a preview of the periodical Nikkei Asia, Apple Watch and MacBook will soon be produced in Vietnam. Two Apple suppliers, China‘s Luxshare Precision Industry and Taiwan-based Foxconn, have started test production of the Apple Watch and MacBook in northern Vietnam.

Apple has asked suppliers to set up a test production line in Vietnam for the MacBook, the report said, adding that progress in moving mass production to the Asian country has been slow, partly due to disruptions related to the pandemic. but also because the production of notebook computers involves a greater supply chain than that of other products.

iPhone 13 produced in India since early 2022

Apple recently moved some iPhone production lines from China to other countries, including India, where it began assembling iPhone 13 earlier this year, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets in India. India, the second largest smartphone market in the world, along with countries like Mexico and Vietnam, is becoming increasingly important for manufacturers supplying American brands, who are looking to diversify production away from China.

Foxconn, caution on the current quarter

Last week, Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn provided cautious advances for the current quarter, after posting results that exceeded expectations for the previous quarter. The expected decline would be due to the slowdown in smartphone demand following the boom fueled by the pandemic.

Like other global manufacturers, Foxconn – formally named Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd – faced a severe shortage of chips that hurt production.