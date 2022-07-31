Home Health Apple will place ads on the App Store homepage with special markings to identify them
Health

Apple will place ads on the App Store homepage with special markings to identify them

by admin
Apple will place ads on the App Store homepage with special markings to identify them

The iPhone’s App Store is the only way to download new apps, and many users often use it. Recently there have been reports that Apple plans to add advertisements to the App Store homepage, allowing developers to directly promote in this way.

According to the news, Apple is preparing to open the Today tab of the App Store and the independent page of the App to add advertising fields. At that time, users will see App recommendations marked with blue “ads” on the Today tab, as well as in each App’s page. App ads that “you might like” appear on separate pages. When placing an advertisement, it cannot be specified to be displayed in those App pages, but the advertisement will be associated with the App on the page itself.

Apple said that advertisements make it easier for developers to develop customers, and the advertisements themselves only allow App Store apps that have been reviewed to appear, and the privacy standards are always strict with Apple. The App Store has been adding ads to search results since 2016, and don’t be too surprised to see more ads in the future.

Source: 9to5Mac

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

See also  How to eat lemon to lower cholesterol and blood sugar?

You may also like

Just to win Android!Apple iPhone 14 Pro with...

Covid, the patch vaccine 11 times more effective...

the results of the shock study – Libero...

Monkeypox: first two deaths in Spain – euronews...

the results of the shock study – Libero...

These fruits are best for promoting digestion: the...

From hives to bites, all summer allergies

These foods are the best for fighting the...

MultiVersus: Our impressions of the open beta preview...

here’s what’s happening to those who eat it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy