The iPhone’s App Store is the only way to download new apps, and many users often use it. Recently there have been reports that Apple plans to add advertisements to the App Store homepage, allowing developers to directly promote in this way.



According to the news, Apple is preparing to open the Today tab of the App Store and the independent page of the App to add advertising fields. At that time, users will see App recommendations marked with blue “ads” on the Today tab, as well as in each App’s page. App ads that “you might like” appear on separate pages. When placing an advertisement, it cannot be specified to be displayed in those App pages, but the advertisement will be associated with the App on the page itself.

Apple said that advertisements make it easier for developers to develop customers, and the advertisements themselves only allow App Store apps that have been reviewed to appear, and the privacy standards are always strict with Apple. The App Store has been adding ads to search results since 2016, and don’t be too surprised to see more ads in the future.

Source: 9to5Mac

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=